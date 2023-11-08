Despite the open war in the country, Ukraine has made substantial progress in the reforms that Brussels demanded to begin its accession process to the European Union (EU). This is what emerges from the European Commission report, published this Wednesday, in which the Community Executive points out that four of the seven steps that it required from Kiev to open the dialogue to enter the bloc “have already been completed.” Among the pending tasks are strengthening the fight against corruption, completing the reform to protect minorities and applying the law to avoid the excessive influence of oligarchs in the economic and political spheres.

“Ukraine has carried out very profound reforms and has completed 90% of the steps that the European Commission recommended last year,” highlighted the president of Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen. He has highlighted, among others, the importance of the progress made in the reform of judicial independence, the progress in the fight against money laundering and the “important steps” taken to limit the influence of oligarchs in the public sphere. . In this way, “the Commission recommends that the European Council open the negotiation process with kyiv,” she added.

Brussels has produced exhaustive reports on other countries that could join the EU in the future. In this way, Brussels also recommends that the Twenty-seven open the negotiation process with Moldova. In the case of Georgia, the European Commission recommends that it be granted the status of a candidate country to enter the EU. Finally, regarding Bosnia Herzegovina, the European Commission suggests that the process be opened when the country meets the necessary requirements.

In all her appearances, the president of the community Executive has avoided setting a date for Ukraine’s accession and has limited herself to pointing out that the process is based on the merits of each candidate country. “We also have pending tasks to prepare for the entry of Ukraine and other countries,” she said in her September speech to the plenary session of the European Parliament. The President of the European Council, for his part, has set 2030 as the deadline for the EU to carry out reforms in order to prepare for a possible enlargement.