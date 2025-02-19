The EU maintains Russia, Panama and nine other territories in its list of tax havens

The twenty -seven have agreed on Tuesday to keep Russia, Panama and nine other territories in their ‘black’ list of tax havens, a decision that maintains the list to eleven jurisdictions that the EU considers non -cooperative for fiscal purposes, according to Europa Press.

The EU list includes countries that have not filed a constructive dialogue on fiscal governance or have not fulfilled their commitments to implement the necessary reforms and that must aim to meet a set of objective criteria of good tax governance, such as transparency, fair taxation or the implementation of international standards designed to prevent the erosion of the tax base and the transfer of profits.

With the decision of this Tuesday, the list of non -cooperative jurisdictions for fiscal purposes is maintained in eleven members: Anguila, Fiyi, Guam, Palaos, Virgin Islands of the United States, Samoa, Samoa American, Panama, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago and Vanuatu .

While this update round presents positive advances, the Council regrets that these jurisdictions do not yet fully cooperate in fiscal matters and invites them to improve their legal framework to solve the identified problems.

The EU list of non -cooperative jurisdictions for fiscal purposes was established in December 2017 and is part of the EU foreign strategy in fiscal matters with the aim of contributing to the ongoing efforts to promote good tax governance throughout the entire world.