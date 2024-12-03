The new directive will give national governments greater flexibility to manage their local populations. The species will be changed from a “strictly protected wild species” to a “protected wild species”





The Standing Committee of the Berne Convention has today decided to adopt the European Commission’s proposal that will allow the status of the wolf in Europe to change from being a “strictly protected wild species” to a “protected wild species”. This change will come into force on March 7, 2025, the date from which the European Commission has announced that it will propose a modification to European legislation to adapt it to this new situation. Afterwards, this reform must also be approved by Parliament and the Council.

The change does not mean that the wolf species is no longer protected due in part to the success of protection policies for this animal and the increase in its presence in the natural environment. The new directive will give national governments greater flexibility to manage their local wolf populations. In any case, the wolf will continue to be a protected species so the conservation and management measures that are approved will continue to have to achieve and maintain a favorable conservation status.

The Commission is committed to maintaining investments in appropriate damage prevention measures to reduce livestock farmers’ losses and will continue to assist the sectors involved “through financing and other forms of support.”