On the right, the European Commission, and on the left, the European Council, during the blackout on Wednesday. / PS

The European Commission, the European Council, the European Parliament and other EU representative offices have turned off the lighting of their buildings this Wednesday as a show of solidarity with Ukraine due to the constant blackouts suffered by the country due to the Russian bombing of its energy infrastructures. The Community Executive has launched a message on his social networks where he assures that, with this gesture, he “responds to the call” of President Volodímir Zelenski and has shared a video in which the president talks about the matter.

In the recording, Zelenski assures that when the lights go out in Europe, citizens interpret it as something “extraordinary.” However, the Ukrainian population seems to have almost gotten used to spending “four, ten, twelve hours, or even days” with blackouts. “This means that light is not the only thing they want to take away from you,” warned the president, who once again praised the value of his fellow citizens and appealed to “the true friends of Ukraine” to reinforce their support for the country.

In this regard, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has published a video on her Twitter profile showing the exact moment in which the exterior lighting of the building is turned off. “Mr. Zelensky, you called on the world to turn off the lights tonight in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. To light a ray of light in their hearts. We have listened to you,” the German leader said in said publication.

Russia continues to strike energy infrastructure to plunge Ukraine into the dark. Dear @ZelenskyyUayou called on the world to turn off the lights tonight in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. To kindle a glimmer of light into their hearts

⁰We have heard you#LightUpUkrainepic.twitter.com/QnVBLFGDgZ Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 21, 2022

Along the same lines, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has shared a photograph on his social networks of the exterior of the organization’s headquarters. “By turning off the lights of the European Council building and ‘sharing’ our light and solidarity with the Ukrainians,” he said.

The initiative has also been joined by the European Parliament, whose president, Roberta Metsola, has ensured that she responded to Zelenski’s appeal with this gesture. “To Light Up Ukraine we will continue to supply hope generators to help our Ukrainian friends get through this difficult winter,” she said.