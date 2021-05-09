This May 9, the leaders of the European Union finally inaugurated in Strasbourg, France, the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFE), after being canceled more than a year ago by the Covid-19 pandemic. At its opening, EU leaders agreed to draw lessons from the health emergency to act more quickly in the face of possible new crises, invest in research and science, and move towards greater integration of the community bloc.

“It would be a defeat to leave this conference without an answer to health,” said the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, pointing to the lessons that must be learned more than a year after the world was surprised with the pandemic of the Covid-19.

His statements came amid the opening of the Conference on the Future of Europe, a forum that seeks to propose reforms and define the future of the continent.

The lessons learned from the emergency and greater European integration were the common thread of the speeches of the leaders who participated: the French president, Emmanuel Macron; the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli; the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antònio Costa, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU; and the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, among others who spoke in person in Strasbourg, France. The discussion was broadcast live through a multilingual digital platform.

Macron, host of the event, advocated strengthening the bloc’s economic and political model, which he considers has benefited the European community in times of crisis, at least compared to other nations.

“Other countries have sacrificed many of their economic models. They do not have the same model of solidarity, I think of our friends and our allies in America. Our model is our strength and we have managed to resist together. We have achieved a rapid response together (…) a rapid budgetary response, we built a vaccination campaign and made it a reality, ”said the French head of state.

However, Macron also urged to act more quickly to end the emergency, acquire greater skills in areas such as health and address “essential” issues such as research and investment.

“The Conference (on the Future of Europe) is not a panacea”: Ursula von der Leyen

The Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, stressed that citizens want the European Union to focus on providing direct answers to specific problems. “Times change and wills change,” he said, taking up the words of the poet Luís de Camões.

“There is a desire to move forward, but we must not allow problems that can undermine our cohesion and we must address the key issues if we want to be successful and we have to be successful. We cannot avoid the difficult problems of today, ”he explained.

This position was joined by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who stated that “the point is that the EU must be what Europeans want it to be”, while especially encouraging young people to express their opinion after more than a year of pandemic.

However, the German leader acknowledged that “the conference is not a panacea or a solution to all problems. We must listen to all voices, whether critical or complementary (…) But I do believe that this conference is a real opportunity to unite Europeans and unite around a common ambition for our future, just as previous generations did ”.

The conclusions would be ready by 2022

The plenary of the Conference, made up of more than 400 members from all European institutions, national parliaments, social agents and civil society, will continue to hold sessions in Strasbourg, in person and remotely.

The conclusions of the conference are expected to be ready for the spring of 2022, a date that will coincide with the passage of the protémpore presidency of the EU, at the hands of France, and the elections of that country, in which Macron is at stake his re-election .

Macron, as the leader of the nation that will hold the presidency of the bloc, together with von der Leyen and Sassoli will have to decide on the proposals of the meeting, in accordance with the powers granted by the Treaties of the bloc.

With EFE and local media