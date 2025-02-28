The EU is studying a special envoy for negotiations on Ukraine despite Trump’s exclusion

The EU Pisa the accelerator in the preparations for hypothetical peace conversations about Ukraine of which, for the moment, both the community block and kyiv have been left out. The US and Russia have been addressed for the moment alone and Donald Trump’s message, at least for now, is that Laue will stay out. However, European capitals claim a seat in these negotiations and leaders explore the possibility of designating a special envoy for peace conversations, as some international media have advanced and have confirmed community sources to Eldiario.es.

Brussels, about Trump’s accusation that the EU was created to “fuck” the US: “It has been his blessing”

The designation of a special envoy is one of the issues addressed by the president of the European Council, António Costa, with the EU leaders in the preparatory conversations of the extraordinary summit that has summoned for next Thursday, March 6. In the invitation letter to the meeting, Costa expresses that the situation in Ukraine faces a “new impulse” that should lead to a “just and lasting peace.” “The EU and its member states are ready to adopt more responsibility in European security,” says the letter.

Another of the issues that will be on the table are the “security guarantees” for Ukraine once that eventual peace agreement is reached. And that is the other great message that European leaders are moving to the White House: the need for the US to support security guarantees, although the deployment of peace troops is exclusively European. Precisely Trump has already received the Frenchman Emmanuel Macron and the British Keir Starmer, who are those who have promoted the possibility of designing that mission, which for now has the rejection of the Kremlin.

Macron informed the 27 leaders through a videoconference of his encounter with Trump. According to the French government, it is a “inflection” and Macron obtained in its meeting with Trump “three very important results.” “Donald Trump has consented that Europeans can guarantee the peace agreement when it is achieved, that these guarantees can be realized in military capabilities in Ukraine and that the United States can support that effort,” said Foreign Minister Jean Noel Barrot, in an interview in France 2.

On Sunday there will be a new meeting of the highest level in London, sponsored by Prime Minister Starmer, who in this matter is fully aligned with the EU and is trying to intermediate with Trump in a moment of maximum tension in transatlantic relationships. The last episode was the plant of the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to the head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, when he was already in Washington. The Estonia had suggested that the US had fallen into the “narrative” of Russia.

What they expect in the EU is that the situation is softened, for example, with Trump’s and Zelenski Friday appointment in Washington. “Our position is clear. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine and nothing about the security of Ukraine without the EU, because the security of Ukraine is that of the EU. The US and the EU have a common interest in lasting and fair peace. Ukraine has to be in a position of strength before any conversation, ”said the exterior spokesman of the European Commission, Anouar El Anouni, who has asked not to fall“ in the traps that Russia tends ”.

The third milestone will be the extraordinary summit of leaders in Brussels, which will begin with an exchange with Zelenski on Ukraine and in which they will also address the defense in the EU. There is a consensus in the need to increase military spending and the debate gravitates around how to finance it. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, raised the expense rules so that the defense does not compute in the deficit and debt, but there are countries, such as Spain, which claim that beyond national budgets it is articulated through the EU.

Trump insists on 25% tariff



Von der Leyen has opened to an “instrument” to carry out the “European effort”, but has not yet realized anything. Not even if I would be financed with joint debt, but has not closed the door. The Eurobones for Defense is a request from Pedro Sánchez and other countries in the South, such as Italy, but in this case also Poland or the Baltic, which normally align with the frugals against the joint debt, they also want it. Germany and the Netherlands remain in the ‘no’, but the idea is gaining strength.