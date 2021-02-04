After the conviction of the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny, the EU states want to discuss possible new sanctions against Russia. A meeting of foreign ministers on February 22nd will discuss the effects of recent developments and possible further measures, according to a statement published in Brussels on Wednesday.

The decision of the Russian authorities to condemn Navalny is politically motivated and contradicts Russia’s international human rights obligations. The EU condemns the decision and considers it to be unacceptable.

The EU also pointed out that the European Court of Human Rights had already ruled in 2017 that Nawalny’s conviction was arbitrary and manifestly inappropriate.

“The EU reiterates its call for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr Navalny and all those citizens and journalists arrested for exercising their right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression,” the statement said.

Green politician Jürgen Trittin, who is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and deputy chairman of the German-Russian parliamentary group, called for a prompt reaction: “We will not be able to wait until October and the end of the year with a reaction to Navalny,” he told Tagesspiegel.

He does not see the construction stop on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as the first option. Rather, the assets that Russian elites had brought into the EU through corruption should be confiscated.

Those affected should then prove that they had legally acquired the money. “That has more effect than having to pay damages for a project approved under European law, possibly even to Gazprom. This pipeline was wrong for ecological reasons even before the show trial against Alexey Navalny,” Trittin told Tagesspiegel.

Meanwhile, Russia has again forbidden itself to interfere in internal affairs. “We do not intend to heed such statements regarding the application of our laws to those who violate them, as well as the judgments of our Russian court,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Interfax agency on Thursday. “We are ready to explain these issues, but we are not ready to discuss them with anyone.”

The Kremlin spokesman also defended the police’s crackdown on protesters who had called for Navalny’s release. “There is no repression,” said Peskow. “There are measures that are taken by the police in connection with lawbreakers.” After the judge’s ruling, there were spontaneous mass protests on Tuesday evening, with some massive police violence and injuries, especially in the capital Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Civil rights activists spoke of more than 1,400 arrests. Last Sunday, around 5,700 people across the country were in police custody – that’s 7,000 arrests within just two days. According to the Kremlin, so many demonstrators have been arrested in some places that the detention centers are overcrowded.

Navalny sentenced to three and a half years in prison

Navalny was on Tuesday was sentenced to three and a half years in prison because, in the judge’s view, he repeatedly violated probation conditions in earlier criminal proceedings in 2014. Several months of house arrest and imprisonment are credited to him, so that his lawyers assume two years and eight months in the prison camp. He would be released again in October 2023.

The opposition politician decided to return to his home country in January, even though he was the victim of an attack there last August with the neurotoxin Novichok, which is banned as a chemical weapon. He was then arrested on arrival.

Because of the imprisonment of Navalny, there have been calls for further EU sanctions against Russia in the EU since last month. Because of the attack on Navalny, which was then dealt with in Germany, the EU had already imposed entry and property bans on people suspected of being responsible in the vicinity of President Vladimir Putin last year. In Brussels, it is assumed that government agencies in Russia are behind the attack. (dpa / Tsp)