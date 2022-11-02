An EU law will come into effect next week that will forever change the internet and make it much more difficult to be a tech giant.

On November 1st, the Digital Markets Act of the European Union will come into force, which will initiate a process that should force Amazon, Google and Meta to make their platforms more open and interoperable in 2023.

This could make major changes to what people can do with their devices and apps, in a new reminder that Europe has regulated for tech companies far more actively than the United States.

“We expect the consequences to be significant”says Gerard de Graaf, a veteran EU official who helped pass the DMA earlier this year.

Last month he became director of a new EU office in San Francisco, set up in part to explain the consequences of the law to Big Tech companies. De Graaf says they will be forced to open their walled gardens.

“If you have an iPhone, you should be able to download apps not only from the App Store but from other app stores or the Internet”says de Graaf, in an emerald-accented conference room at the Irish consulate in San Francisco, where the EU office is initially located.

DMA requires dominant platforms to allow the entry of smaller competitors and it could also force Meta’s WhatsApp to receive messages from competing apps like Signal or Telegram, or prevent Amazon, Apple and Google from preferring their own apps and services.

Although the DMA goes into effect next week, technology platforms don’t have to comply immediately. The EU must first decide which companies are large and entrenched enough to be classified as “Gatekeeper”Subject to the strictest rules.

De Graaf expects about a dozen companies to join that group, which will be announced in the spring. Those Guardians will then have six months to become compliant.

De Graaf predicted a wave of challenging lawsuits the new European rules for Big Techbut says he’s in California to help make it clear to the Silicon Valley giants that the rules have changed.

EU: We do not negotiate with Big Tech

The EU has previously imposed large fines on Google, Apple and others through antitrust investigations, a mechanism that places the burden of proof on bureaucrats, he says. Under DMA, the onus is on the company to align.

“The key message is that the negotiations are over, we are in a situation of compliance”says de Graaf. “You may not like it, but it is.”

Like the EU’s digital privacy law, GDPR, DMA is expected to lead to changes in how technology platforms serve people beyond 400 million internet users in the EUbecause some compliance details will be more easily implemented globally.

Tech companies will also soon have to contend with a second radical EU law, the Digital Services Act, which requires risk assessments of certain algorithms and disclosures on automated decision making and could force social apps like TikTok to open your data to an external control.

The law will also need to be implemented in stages, with the largest online platforms expected to comply in mid-2024. The EU is also considering approving specific rules for artificial intelligence, which could ban some use cases. of technology.

De Graaf argues that stricter rules are needed for tech giants not only to help protect people and other companies from unfair practices, but to enable society to receive the full benefits of technology.

He was critical of a recently released White House non-binding Bill of Rights, stating that the lack of firm regulation may undermine public confidence in technology.

“If our citizens lose faith in AI because they believe it discriminates against them and leads to harmful results for their lives”He says, “They will avoid AI and it will never be successful.”

The new EU office was opened following recent bloc and US initiatives to collaborate more on technology policy. De Graaf says both sides are interested in finding ways to address the chip shortage and ways in which authoritarian governments can exploit technology and the internet.

He is also planning a trip to Sacramento to meet with California state lawmakers who, according to him, they were pioneers in the fight against Big Tech.

They passed a bill last month that exposed a repeated non-compliance with children’s privacy settings and controls over how companies use the data they collect on children.

In recent years, the United States Congress has passed relatively small legislation affecting the technology industry, aside from the $ 52 billion CHIPS and the Science Act supporting semiconductor manufacturing in July.

Marlena Wisniak, who leads the work on technology at the civil liberties group of the European Center for Nonprofit Law, sees the EU’s new presence in the backyard of the tech industry as new evidence that it is serious about it. to shaping technology policy globally.

He says de Graaf should use some of that power for the benefit of people who rely on Big Tech platforms outside the US and the EU, which are rarely represented in tech diplomacy.

Wisniak also hopes that the EU’s digital emissaries can avoid falling into the traps that derailed the plans of some previous newcomers to Silicon Valley, a place with far more executives, entrepreneurs and investors than policymakers.

“I hope EU policy makers are not dazzled by the technological hype”, he claims. “The story of tech-bro it’s real”.