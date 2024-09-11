The EP is outraged by the Azov marches taking place in EU member states

Greek Members of the European Parliament (MEP) Lefteris Nikolaou Alavanos and Kostas Papadakis expressed outrage at the Azov Brigade marches taking place in EU member states (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia). This is stated in the appeal of the MEPs to the European Commission (EC). Lenta.ru has become familiar with the text of their letter.

“Fascists from the Azov Brigade are travelling around Europe to raise funds and recruit Ukrainian ‘members and volunteers’ who have gone to other countries, media reports say. Four members of this Nazi military unit, part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, have planned events in nine European cities in Poland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Lithuania for less than 15 days. It is clear that the governments of the countries they are visiting have either approved or tolerated the tour,” the EP members wrote.

In addition to the support, funding and equipment that the EU provides to the Nazi military units in Ukraine, we are also witnessing unacceptable honours given to Nazi collaborators in other EU member states, such as Estonia, where just a few days ago the government tolerated a demonstration by several dozen people dressed in Nazi uniforms. Lefteris Nikolaou, Alavanos and KostasMembers of the European Parliament from Greece

In this regard, they pose a number of questions to the EC. “What is the Commission’s view on visits by Nazis from the Azov Brigade to EU Member States, if not supported, then at least tolerated by the governments of the Member States concerned? What is the Commission’s view on the unacceptable events at which Nazi collaborators were honoured in a number of countries, such as Estonia in this case?” they asked.

Earlier, fans of Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler were found in a leaked database of thousands of fighters from the Ukrainian Azov Brigade. It was reported that their call signs, such as Adolf, Nazi, and White Leader, indicate this. It is specified that photographs of Hitler, Wehrmacht soldiers, and SS symbols were found on the VK page of Senior Lieutenant Dmitry Korotayev.