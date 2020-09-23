The Moira crisis, the fires that swept through this Greek refugee camp that affected tens of thousands of people, led to the latest blushing episode that the EU seems willing to endure. After five years with the Dublin migration pact in a deadlock due to, fundamentally, the lack of solidarity from the partners themselves, the European Commission has stepped on the accelerator to promote a new commitment to supervise the entry and reception of migrants that involves the Twenty seven. Its pillars? More extreme surveillance at external borders, with reinforcement of identification and screening systems for faster returns; the distribution without fixed quotas between the countries under the principles of “responsibility and solidarity” -voluntary a priori, but obligatory in times of greatest tension-; collaboration with non-EU territories through “tailor-made and mutually beneficial” partnerships; and a much more active role for the European Border and Coast Guard, whose deployment is scheduled for January 1, 2021.

‘The current system no longer works. And for the last five years, the EU has been unable to fix it. We must overcome the current stagnation and be up to the task ”, is underlined in the project presented this Wednesday by the Community Executive. Not that it is a ‘clean slate’, but it does try to create a much more agile network. Another thing is that it manages to guarantee the safety of migrants seeking protection or a new life, which mitigates the concern of the European border countries (Greece itself, Italy or Spain) in the face of peaks in migratory flows (whether or not they will find the solidarity of the others) and if they will appease the misgivings of the capitals that are not in that front line to lend a hand without questioning the control capacity of their partners or fear for the stability of their own national systems of asylum, integration or return.

“Moria is a stark reminder that time is over how long we can live in a half-built house. The time has come to unite around a common European migration policy ”, stressed the commissioner responsible for Promotion of the European Lifestyle, Margaritis Schinas. The new proposal tries, he added, to “provide the missing pieces to the puzzle.”

And those pieces begin to be placed in the pre-entry control. With the identification of all persons who cross the external borders of the EU without permission or who have been disembarked after a search and rescue operation. They will be health and security controls, with fingerprinting and registration in the Eurodac database. After screening, individuals can be directed to the appropriate procedure, either at the border for certain categories of applicants or in a normal asylum procedure. Quick asylum or return decisions will also be made. All this will require a reinforcement and modernization of the digital infrastructure

The second pillar refers to the involvement of the Member States. “They will be obliged to act responsibly and in solidarity with each other.” But such an obligation ‘without exception’ would only be required in times of stress, to support Member States under pressure and to ensure that the Union meets its humanitarian obligations. And at this point, the compromise formulas are multiple. And the Commission reserves the power to establish distributions based on the situation in the member states and how migratory pressures fluctuate. A “flexible contribution system”, it is claimed, would move from relocating asylum seekers from the country of first entry “to assuming responsibility for people who return without the right to stay or various forms of operational support.”

Voluntariness a priori, but demand for “stricter contributions” in times of pressure on front-line States, covering a wide range of situations, from the disembarkation of people after search and rescue operations, pressure, crisis situations or other circumstances specific. In this sense, the pact establishes that resettlement is “a proven way” of providing protection to the most vulnerable refugees. The Commission thus recommends formalizing the ‘ad hoc’ regime for approximately 29,500 resettlement places that are already being applied by the Member States and covering a period of two years, 2020-2021.

Simultaneously, Brussels will promote “tailored and mutually beneficial” partnerships with third countries (North Africa, but also the Western Balkans and Turkey, which is home to around 4 million migrants) to tackle migrant smuggling, improve legal avenues of control entry of migrants and implement return agreements.

A package that will include a more effective legal framework, a stronger role for the European Border and Coast Guard, who will come as reinforcement where required, and a newly appointed EU Return Coordinator with a network of national representatives to ensure the consistency across the EU. It will also propose “common governance for migration with better strategic planning to ensure EU and national policies are aligned”, and better monitoring of migration management on the ground to improve trust.

“It is a pragmatic and realistic approach” to the phenomenon of migration, stressed Ursula von der Leyen. In a brief speech, the president of the Community Executive insisted that the time has come to “face the challenge of managing migration jointly, with the right balance between solidarity and responsibility.”