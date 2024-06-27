At the opening of a two-day summit, the leaders of the European Union and the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed this Thursday, June 27, a security agreement with which Brussels undertakes to help the Kiev Army in nine areas of security and defense, among which a greater delivery of weapons stands out. The pact also includes a promise to advance a plan for a 50 billion euro loan for the country invaded by Moscow, backed by interest on Russian assets frozen by the West.

