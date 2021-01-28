A healthcare provider delivers a dose of the AztraZeneca vaccine in London on January 14. PAUL CHILDS / Reuters

Heavy legal artillery to guarantee the European production of vaccines against covid-19. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, has called for fencing Article 122 of the Treaty on European Union in order to impose draconian measures on pharmaceuticals that guarantee the supply of the expected doses in each EU country. The exceptional powers invoked could go as far as an intervention by the companies to control their vaccine production or force them to produce them in factories of other laboratories. The European Commission preferred to settle for an export control, to prevent the doses from leaving the EU. But the Council, made up of the 27 governments of the EU, calls for much tougher measures.

Recourse to an article of the Treaty designed only for natural catastrophes and crises beyond the control of a State reveals the deep concern and anger that reigns in European capitals at the failures in the delivery of doses led first by Pfizer and then by AstraZeneca.

European sources point out that the exceptional powers will make it possible to impose measures on pharmaceutical companies that guarantee compliance with the contracts signed with the Commission. Should the supply failures experienced in the early stages of vaccination campaigns recur, Brussels could force pharmaceutical companies to outsource production to other companies, as Pfizer has voluntarily done with Sanofi. The rule proposed by the Council would also allow forcing laboratories to share their knowledge, freeing up the intellectual property of vaccines. And it could require the distribution of vaccines to member states as they are manufactured, without waiting for them to receive approval from the European Medicines Agency, as is now required.

The measures could aggravate the diplomatic and geostrategic crisis that has begun to take place as a result of the start of the vaccination campaigns. The EU and the United Kingdom have already had friction because AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in the company’s plants on British soil and reserved, according to Brussels, for the European market are not available just hours after the European Medicines Agency approves Its use.

London is expected to react virulently if attempts are made to control the production and intellectual property of a company like AstraZeneca, based in the United Kingdom. And Moderna, a US company, is another of the pharmaceutical companies that has developed one of the vaccines authorized and used in the EU. European sources note, however, that “the 27 EU government leaders have pointed out time and again that the vaccine is an essential public good.” And they point out that the EU will do whatever is necessary to make this asset available as planned and as the laboratories had committed.

Michel proposes recourse to Article 122 in a letter in response to complaints issued in writing by four prime ministers (Austria, Croatia, Denmark and Greece). The President of the Council points out that if the dialogue with the pharmaceutical companies does not solve the supply problems “I believe that all options should be explored and make use of the legal instruments and enforcement measures that we have at our disposal in the treaties.”

The Council recalls that the development of a Regulation based on Article 122 to apply the drastic measures “does not mean that it has to be used, but we want it to be available if necessary.”

“Governments are asking for a reaction to an increasingly worrying situation,” says a European source. The same source assures that for the European partners the attitude of the pharmaceutical companies is intolerable and, referring to Pfizer and AstraZeneca, recalls that “one of them suddenly announced that it was suspending production in one of its plants in Europe and another that can only dispatch the fifth part of the commitment in its previous acquisition contract with the European Commission ”.

The outrage at a fiasco that threatens the credibility of vaccination campaigns and that endangers the investment of hundreds of millions of euros from the Community budget has led the President of the European Council to demand a much sharper legal and political response than was proposed so far by the Commission.

The community body plans to present a rule this Friday that will block the export of vaccines outside the community territory when it is considered necessary to guarantee the supply of the continent. But the measure falls far short of what the 27 member governments of the European Council are asking for.

Brussels is expected to present tomorrow this new mechanism for the control of vaccine shipments to third countries with which it will be able to stop, if necessary, the export of vials, as announced on Thursday by community sources.

The objective of this “notification and authorization” instrument, of which the European Commission has advanced some details and which would practically amount to an export license, will be to ensure that the vaccines committed by the advance purchase agreements with the laboratories “are they remain in the EU ”, according to the sources cited.

The measure, which will be known in more detail this Friday, coinciding with the also imminent and expected green light for the AstraZeneca vaccine by the European Medicines Agency, comes a week after the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company announced by surprise a reduction “Massive”, in the words of the Community Executive, of at least 75 million of the doses committed to the EU for the first four months.

The European Commission plan, the final details of which are still being drafted, will oblige any company that intends to export covid vaccines to send national authorities an extra document to those that were already used regularly in international trade, in the which specifies the content of what they intend to export, when they are going to send it, what quantities are exported and who is the recipient. The national authorities will carry out their corresponding verifications and will give “an authorization or a refusal” to the export of the doses in a term that is supposed to be less than 24 hours.

The national authorities will have to share the information of the games with Brussels, although the Community Executive has not yet clarified its exact role or its powers. “We will have something to say”, they have assured from the Commission, although without clarifying the exact content on who will make the final decision to accept or reject the export of the vaccines (the national government or the Community Executive) and on the specific criteria under the that the shipment may be vetoed.

“If we see that there are inconsistencies, that what should remain in the Union, according to the advance purchase agreements, is aimed at export, this would allow us to intervene,” said a source familiar with the project. The intervention would imply retaining the items and these, as advanced by the Commission, “would remain in Europe and their distribution would take place according to the planned plan [en los contratos]”.

The announcement of the measure comes after an intense fight between Brussels and the leadership of the AstraZeneca laboratory that has been growing throughout the week, with different meetings that would not have satisfied the Community Executive. The verbal escalation reached its climax yesterday when the Commission claimed the doses that the Anglo-Swedish laboratory could have manufactured in any of its four European plants, including the two that are located in British territory.

The EU signed an advance purchase agreement with AstraZeneca in August to purchase 300 million doses, with an option on another 100 million. Of these, an amount close to 100 million, according to the Commission, should have been made available to EU member states in the first quarter of this year.

On Monday of this week, given the lack of clarity on the part of the pharmaceutical company about where the doses that it would have agreed to provide to the Twenty-seven could be, the European Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, announced the implementation of a control mechanism of exports, giving rise to suspicions that part of the production leaving AstraZeneca’s factories in EU territory (one in Belgium and one in Germany) could be being sent to third countries without the knowledge of Brussels.

