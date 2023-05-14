Will the EU become a war economy? Ukraine’s war brings the arms business and so do we…

Only one announcement weighs 714.5 million euros. We are at war. The European Union invests heavily in arms. In these days those who follow the tenders of the EU will have been struck by the explosion of available resources proposed far and wide by the EU, often without grants. From laser targeting systems and sensors to combat technologies, from the space industry to artificial intelligence, and then autonomous robotic systems, missiles, blockchain applications to warfare and widespread weapons it is a potpourri of open tenders intended for structured companies that can invest in modernization.

They have had lately journalistic visibility only some EU interventions, such as a 500 million euro grant to help EU industry to increase the capacity to deliver arms to Ukraine and help EU countries replenish their stockpiles. Here, on the other hand, we are mainly talking about weapons that the Union will use for itself. In the maze of EU sites, several are popping up.

Only the call entitled “Call for EDF development actions implemented through grants at actual costs”, financed by the European Defense for Development Actions and which will be available from 15 June 2023 with expiry on 22 November 2023, provides for a budget of 714.5 million euros for the sector. And we’re talking about a single project. A sequence of smaller budgets follows, from 59 million for a spin-off aimed at the creation of innovative systems dedicated to defence, 36 million for issues related to development and war, 25 million for progress in human language technologies (HLT) for defense applications and others. They are for the most part many tenders with medium and small budgets that do not arouse attention due to the economic entity. The loans do not follow the biblical times of other funds, as was also the case for the PNRR, but they have very close deadlines, some that expire after a few months and others at the end of 2023.

Subscribe to the newsletter

