Chinese technology companies are in the EU’s crosshairs. TikTok, Shein, Aliexpress and three other companies have been denounced regarding privacy before the European Union. The activist groupNoyb«, whose name comes from the Anglo-Saxon expression none of your business (none of your business) is the whistleblower, and alleges that companies have been shipping to China the data of national users of the European Union illicitly.

Noyb is known for having publicly denounced numerous American technology companies, including Apple, Alphabet or Metahaving managed to initiate numerous investigations with fines of billions of dollars as a result. However, the Austrian activist group has on this occasion turned its focus towards China, ensuring that this is the first time who accuse a company of the eastern superpower.

There are six complaints that Noyb has processed before the European Unionin four member states, in order to achieve the suspension of the transfer of data that these companies supposedly send to China.

The companies Noyb accuses of sending European consumer information to China are Alibabaparent company of the e-commerce giant AliExpress, Shein, Tiktok and the mobile manufacturer Xiaomi. According to the activist group, all of these companies admit the charges of which they are accused.









On the other hand, another of those investigated is the messaging application WeChatowned by telecommunications giant Tencent. In China, WeChat is an absolutely essential application, used by citizens to carry out all types of procedures, from instant messaging, to sending money, card payments to requesting a loan. This is a comprehensive service, strictly necessary to carry out daily life in the eastern giant.

In addition to the e-commerce giant Temufrom which the European Union already plans to protect itself due to the unaffordable influx of packages that only increases, WeChat has been accused by Noyb of sending consumer information to “third countries”, probably Chinaalthough they are still at the expense of proving it.

Protected by the REuropean Union Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), EU privacy legislation, data transfers outside the Union are only permitted if the recipient country guarantees the protection of said data.

“Since China is a nation authoritarian and completely monitored, it is clear that it cannot offer the same level of data protection as the European Union,” he says. Kleanthi Sardelidata protection lawyer at Noyb. “Trafficking in the personal data of Europeans is clearly illegal, and must be prevented immediately,” added Sardeli.

Chinese technology companies have long been facing the regulatory authorities of numerous countries. ByteDancethe parent company of TikTok, is a notable case, as it faces the possible closure of the popular short video application in the United States, one of its largest markets. The federal ban is expected to be approved as soon as this Sunday.

One of the strategies that the company supposedly explores to avoid said measure is sale of the application. And not just anyone, since ByteDance has identified as the ideal buyer Elon Musk, owner of X and privileged partner of Donald Trump, whose campaign it has financed with nearly $250 million.

Millions of American users are already migrating to RedNotealso of Chinese creation and similar in operation, fearful that the ban that the federal government proposes on TikTok will become effective. The European Union, for its part, is also investigating TikTok, due to an alleged failure by limiting interference in the Romanian elections, held in November, which were contested due to suspicions of Russian interference.