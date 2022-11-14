The EU seeks to increase pressure on the Iranian regime. The Foreign Ministers of the Twenty-seven have approved this Monday new sanctions against 29 people for their involvement in the death in police custody of the young Mahsa Amini, aged 22, on September 16, and in the repression of the demonstrations that since that day they shake Iran. At least 326 people, including 43 minors, have been killed by Iranian security forces in the two months since the mobilizations began, according to data from the Iranian NGO in exile Iran Human Rights. The new sanctions package, which also blacklists three entities, comes one day after the Iranian regime sentenced one of those arrested in the protests to death by hanging for the first time, in which they were 14,000 people arrested.

In addition, the foreign ministers of the EU countries, who have met this Monday in Brussels, have added more names to the list of Iranian sanctions for supplying drones for military use to Russia, which the Kremlin has used in its war in Ukraine. They have also introduced new restrictions on eight Russian citizens – senior officials of the apparatus and the espionage service (FSB, heir to the KGB) – involved in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni, who suffered an assassination attempt with a neurotoxin for military use. in the summer of 2020 after which the EU and the US see the hand of the Kremlin. Navalni, who recovered in Germany from the poisoning that almost cost him his life and who returned to Russia in January 2021 despite the risk of being arrested, has remained in a penal colony since then convicted of a case that the European Court of Human Rights considered “politically motivated”.

Among those sanctioned in the Iranian package (the second for the repression of the protests), and who will be deprived of permission to travel to EU territory and whose assets in the 27 Member States will be frozen are four members of the morality police brigade that arrested the young Amini on September 13 for not wearing the veil according to the standards of the Iranian regime; two generals of the Revolutionary Guard; Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Cyber ​​Police Chief Vahid Mohammad Naser Majid, according to the legal text.

Among the sanctioned entities is a public television channel, Press TV, which has broadcast the “forced confessions” of Iranians detained in the demonstrations for the death of the young Amini and people from the Kurdish and Arab minority, and Arvan Cloud, a company technology on which the regime has relied to block access to the Iranian intranet, according to the legal text of the official EU newspaper.

The sanctions, stressed the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, seek to “send a clear message to those who believe they can repress, intimidate and kill their own people.” “They can’t, the world, Europe is watching,” added the head of German diplomacy, who explained that the restrictions target the narrow circle of the Revolutionary Guard – the paramilitary force that works in parallel and independently of the regular Army of the country and whose main objective is to protect the Islamic regime and its leaders—and the structures that finance it. It has been this parallel army that is leading the repression of the protests in Iran, together with one of its five branches, the Basij militia, whose members, who usually dress in civilian clothes, have been accused by numerous protesters of leading the repression of the protests. Current protests in Iran.

The high representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, has demanded this Monday that the Iranian regime stop the violent repression and that it guarantee the free flow of information in the country. Furthermore, he has warned Tehran that it is wrong to respond to the sanctions package, as it has threatened. “Everyone who has been sanctioned takes countermeasures: Russia did it, China did it, Iran did it. It’s part of the game. We are prepared”, said Borrell, who has chaired a meeting that, apart from the sanctions on Iran, has been focused on Russia’s war in Ukraine and in which the Belarusian leader in exile Svetlana Tijanóvskaya and the minister have participated Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba.

“Disproportionate” use of force

On October 17, Brussels agreed to a first package of restrictive measures against 11 people and four Iranian entities for “the widespread and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters” in Iran, a fact that the community institutions defined as “unjustifiable and unacceptable.” ”. Among those sanctioned at the time were Mohammad Rostami, the head of the morality police, as well as Issa Zarepour, Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technologies, for his responsibility in blocking Internet access.

With those sanctioned this Monday, the list of Iranian persons and entities subject to restrictive measures by the EU amounts to 126 and 11, respectively. The sanctions imposed by the EU also include a ban on EU citizens and companies from making funds available to listed individuals and entities. The community regime of sanctions against Iran in the area of ​​human rights also provides for a ban on exporting to the country equipment that can be used for internal repression and control of telecommunications.

