Dissidence returns to the EU in the midst of a health emergency. It does not have the rank of schism, but it is catching an unsettling inertia. Vaccines and ‘vaccination passport’ (or ‘digital green pass’ as Brussels euphemistically identifies it) have become the two new elements of discord with which a Ursula von der Leyen has to deal in low hours. In the last two European Councils the German has been bombarded with questions by the leaders. Were contracts with the laboratories armed enough? Did it contribute to generating false expectations?

The point is that the unrest in many capitals has been ‘in crescendo’ by the delays in the supply of serum, or the lengthy authorization procedure followed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which to date has only validated the formula of three of the six laboratories from which the Commission has purchased 2.6 billion doses on behalf of the Twenty-seven. Faced with the prospect that the situation will not be corrected at least until April, several States are beginning to walk on their own.

It all started with Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in perennial conflict with an EU that has not hesitated to question his authoritarian drifts, lashed out as early as January against that joint purchasing system piloted by Brussels. And it jumped from the dialectic to the facts. “Vaccinated” celebrated last Sunday on Facebook. The Magyar politician hung an image of himself receiving the prick and a close-up of the formula; In the box, unintelligible sinograms. He had been injected with Sinopharm, a Chinese vaccine that is not licensed by the EMA.

Hungary thus becomes the front door to the EU of the Asian serum against the pathogen, as it already was of the Russian Sputnik V, which also does not have the approval of the European regulator. Of the first, the country’s ultra-nationalist government has acquired several million emergency doses (up to six, according to national media). Of the second, around 200,000.

And it’s not just Hungary anymore. In Slovakia March has been released with the landing at the airport of the city of Kosice from the first batch of Sputnik V; the initial delivery of up to 2 million doses that would have been assured._Its prime minister, Igor Matovič, has justified this purchase in the urgency. “Without waiting for the authorization (of the EMA), since there is no time to doubt,” he stressed at a press conference. A_Slovakia, like its neighbor Hungary, the green light from its national drug regulator is enough.

The same strategy that the Czech Republic seems to be following. Its president, Andrej Babis, has already said publicly that his government could begin to vaccinate with that same vaccine if Russia sends doses. The European Medicines Agency assured in mid-February that it had not received a formal request from its developer, the National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of Gamaleya in Russia, for “a continuous review or a marketing authorization.”

The last country (for now) that could walk in the direction of Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic is Austria. His chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, spoke last week by phone with Vladimir Putin about “Possible vaccine supplies”, although Viene stresses that the authorization of the EMA will not be skipped. What it has done, along with Denmark, is joining forces with Israel to produce second-generation vaccines against coronavirus mutations. “We have to prepare for new mutations and we must no longer depend solely on the EU for the production of vaccines,” justified the Chancellor.

A strategy at risk



All these movements are protected by the freedom of each state to reach particular agreements. But they are undoubtedly undermining the community vaccine licensing and administration strategy. And all with a new open front. Austria itself, as_Spain, Greece, Bulgaria, Malta or Slovakia pressed the Commission on Monday to expedite the ‘vaccination passport’ so that it is available in summer.

Brussels responded quickly. He will present on the 17th the legislative proposal. But the idea does not convince partners such as France, Belgium or the Netherlands because of a potential discriminatory effect – there are not enough vaccines, and vaccination is not mandatory. “For Belgium it is impossible to link vaccination with freedom of movement in Europe,” warned its Foreign Minister, Sophie Wilmès. Dutchman Mark Rutte believes that “there are many unanswered questions.” He does not see it. The key will be in how Von der Leyen will deal with that discord. Without a pact at the EU level, some countries could opt for bilateral agreements. And with them, chaos. Russia already malmete: _ “That idea contradicts the norms of democracy,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.