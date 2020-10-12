Venezuela is plunging by leaps and bounds into a dramatic economic, political and human rights crisis. Millions of people have had to flee the country in recent years due to the inept, corrupt and oppressive management of the Chavista regime, recently accused by a UN investigation mission of gross human rights violations. Faced with such a scenario, the international community cannot remain indifferent and must try to facilitate a way out by opening the way to political solutions with the available means: on the one hand, a diplomatic action that helps the Venezuelan democrats to advance in the reestablishment of conditions, precisely, democratic; on the other, the prospect of sanctions that hit the regime without affecting citizens. Don’t be naïve: given the Chavista regime’s record, it is extremely difficult to make significant progress. But there is no doubt that nothing will happen without effective involvement of outside actors. For this reason, the EU initiative, led by the Vice President of the Commission and high representative for EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, to facilitate a peaceful and democratic exit in the country is more than justified.

