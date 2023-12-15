With or without Hungary's agreement, the European Union will send an economic lifeline to Ukraine in the first half of 2024. European leaders have promised this Friday to continue supporting the country invaded by Russia and are trying to overcome the resistance of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, to approve a review of the community budget that includes, among other items for new priorities, a package of 50 billion euros for Ukraine. Early Thursday morning, hours after blessing with his silence the EU's decision to open accession negotiations with kyiv, the Hungarian president refused to open the common fund for his eastern neighbor.

“We have achieved something very important, reaching an agreement at 26,” said the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, this Friday at a press conference in Brussels together with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. It was his last appearance as president of the EU Council (the rotating presidency ends on December 31). “In the European Union we are 27. And, therefore, I am convinced that during the Belgian presidency [que toma el relevo de la española] In the next six months we will count on the good work of the Prime Minister [Alexander] of Croo to achieve that agreement at 27″, Sánchez has predicted. “I am confident and optimistic that we will be able to support Ukraine with this budget package,” Michel remarked. “Whatever happens, we will have an operational solution,” Von der Leyen launched.

The leaders are already exploring various formulas so that kyiv receives that oxygen ball, key to keeping the country afloat now that support from the United States is faltering and the White House has not been able to carry out a 60 billion dollar package ( 55,000 million euros). Ukraine will have to wait a little, for now, to receive the new European funds, but it has scored an important political victory with the EU's decision to open accession negotiations to be able to join the community club. An anchor that will also undoubtedly have an impact on its economy, community sources point out. Orbán threatened to blow up a European Council meeting that was decisive for the unity of the community club and for Ukraine, but the final result has been very different.

The favorite option on the table to release that money to Ukraine continues to be the review of the EU's multiannual framework that includes that special fund of 50 billion euros for Kiev (33 billion in loans and 17 billion in subsidies), in addition to other items. to manage migration flows or boost the EU's competitiveness. The European Commission demanded a review with some 65 billion euros of new money to be disbursed by the Member States in the common coffers to respond to a new reality that did not exist when the budget was approved: a continent with a war, which has faced to a pandemic and with a path ahead towards the green and digital transition and addressing the immigration challenge. But the Twenty-Seven do not want to disburse new funds and negotiations are now underway on a proposal from Michel that reduces the ambition of the Community Executive's claim and leaves it at just over 22,000 million new euros (the majority is for Ukraine) and taking out the rest of what is necessary from other items.

Twenty-six Member States agreed on this formula on Thursday. Orbán blocked it despite the fact that his counterparts tried to bring him to their ground with a meeting in the early hours of the morning in which the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the Italian President, Giorgia Meloni, the acting Dutch Prime Minister, participated. Mark Rutte, in addition to Sánchez, Von der Leyen and Michel. They were unable to get him on board and Plan B was considered for the 26 members (all except Hungary) to provide the funds to Ukraine with another mechanism. But Meloni did not see this option as depriving his country of necessary new funds to manage migratory flows. Funds, in fact, to which Budapest could also aspire.

Unlocked funds

“We have other ways to help Ukraine, but we have not given up on the goal of finding a solution here,” Scholz stressed this Friday. The German has played a leading role in convincing Orbán to lift the veto on accession talks. Macron has stated that he hoped that the Hungarian ultra-conservative would behave like a European and not take the political process hostage in the coming months.

The Hungarian leader has settled into a policy of orderliness. To give the green light to the budget review and the package for Ukraine, he demands that the European Commission release all of the funds it has withheld for its violations of the rule of law. On Thursday, with a curious timing, Brussels released him 10.2 billion euros and assured that he had met the requirements to reverse part of his authoritarian drift with reforms in justice, but maintains 21 billion euros for other non-compliance.

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, this Friday in Brussels. JOHANNA GERON (REUTERS)

