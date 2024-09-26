The EU cannot give Ukraine collective permission to strike deep into Russia

Permission for Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory with long-range weapons is the responsibility of the European Union (EU) members; the European Commission cannot issue any recommendations or collective sanctions. This is the Izvestia publication stated EU Foreign Service spokesman Peter Stano.

“The decision on whether to use weapons provided by individual EU countries for this purpose is the exclusive competence of each member state,” said a representative of the European diplomatic service.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the US authorities would have enough sense not to give Ukraine permission to strike Russia with Western long-range weapons.