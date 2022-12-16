The EU has officially published the ninth sanctions package against Russia

European Union (EU) officially published the ninth sanctions package against Russia.

The new package of sanctions includes a block of new economic restrictions, as well as personal sanctions against almost 200 individuals and organizations.

Those who are on the list will have their assets frozen in European territory, and individuals will also be banned from traveling to the EU. The list included officials, 40 deputies of the State Duma, 44 members of the Federation Council, five Russian parties, 20 members of the constitutional court, representatives of law enforcement agencies, and media people.

In addition, the sanctions were extended against three Russian banks and TV channels NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN TV and Channel One.

On December 16, the EU officially approved the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said the EU will continue to attack the Russian economy and those playing a role in the escalating fighting. It is noted that the sanctions should hit the ability of the Russian side to continue the special operation in Ukraine.