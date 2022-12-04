The European Union published a decision on the introduction of a ceiling price for oil from the Russian Federation in the bloc’s official journal. This became known on Saturday, December 3.

“It is prohibited, directly or indirectly, to provide technical assistance, intermediary services or financing or financial assistance related to the trade, intermediation or transportation, including through ship-to-ship transshipment, to third countries of crude oil or oil products originating in Russia or exported from Russia “, – said in document.

It is clarified that oil not produced in Russia and not owned by a Russian individual or legal entity can be transported in transit through Russia at a price above the established ceiling.

It is also indicated that the restriction on the cost of petroleum products will come into force on February 5. At the same time, in January 2023, a revision of the marginal price for oil from the Russian Federation will be considered.

On December 2, the G7 countries and Australia agreed on a limit price for Russian oil of $60 per barrel. The new policy will take effect December 5th. On the same day, the EU member states reached an agreement on the maximum price for Russian energy resources.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would not act contrary to common sense and supply energy resources to countries at prices set by them. The head of state also recalled that there are no guarantees that the practice of the price ceiling will not be extended to other industries and will be applied not only against Russia.