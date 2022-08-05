Politico: EC has prepared a new project of assistance to Ukraine for €8 billion in exchange for the blocked Germany

The European Commission has prepared a new project of financial assistance to Ukraine for 8 billion euros to replace the one previously blocked by Germany. It will be transferred to Kyiv in the form of grants and loans. This is written by the European bureau of the publication. Politico with reference to two EU officials.

Under the new scheme, the EU is to allocate up to five billion euros in long-term loans guaranteed by European countries in accordance with their contribution to the EU budget. Interest payments will be subsidized from the EU budget. The remaining amount – about three billion euros – will be provided in the form of grants, the sources said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky accused the European Union of artificially delaying macro-financial assistance to Kyiv. According to him, he “daily and in different ways” reminds some colleagues from the EU about the inadmissibility of turning Ukrainian pensioners and migrants into hostages of the indecision or bureaucracy of European politicians. At the same time, he refused to name the country that is delaying the provision of assistance to Ukraine.