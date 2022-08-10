German representative Hebeshtreit announced EU plans to discuss the termination of issuing visas to Russians

The European Union is discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia, including the termination of the issuance of Schengen visas to Russians. This was stated by the official representative of the German government Steffen Hebeshtreit.

According to him, the German government does not yet have a unified position on this issue. Earlier, the official representative of the European Commission (EC), Anita Hipper, argued that the EU does not have a single procedure for banning the issuance of short-stay visas to foreigners.

President of Ukraine urged to ban Russians from entering Western countries

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a demand to ban all Russians from entering the countries of the West. According to the head of state, the citizens of Russia “should live in their own world until they change their philosophy.” “The most important sanctions are the closure of the borders, because the Russians are taking land that belongs to someone else,” he said. The President of Ukraine also clarified that such a measure should also apply to Russians who left the country in protest. “Whatever the Russians were <...>send them to Russia,” he said and stated that it was necessary to call the entire population of Russia to account.

Zelensky called the sanctions already imposed on Russia weak compared to the closure of borders for citizens of the country for a year and the introduction of a complete embargo on energy purchases from the Russian Federation.

The position of the President of Ukraine was supported by Estonian Prime Minister Kaya Kallas. She recalled that flights from Russia to Europe are closed, but Russians with a visa still have a way to get into the eurozone through their closest land neighbors – Finland, Estonia and Latvia. Callas called for a complete halt to tourism from Russia and added that visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right.

The idea of ​​suspending the issuance of tourist visas to Russians was also supported by the largest parliamentary parties in Finland. At the same time, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that no changes in the visa policy are planned.

The Embassy of Latvia, in turn, allowed to issue visas to Russians only in the case of the funeral of close relatives.

Russia’s reaction

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the idea of ​​banning Russians from entering Europe, said that any attempts to isolate Russia and its inhabitants from the rest of the world have no prospects. Peskov called Zelensky’s statement “speaking for itself” and pointed to the irrationality of the thinking of the Ukrainian president.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev compared such ideas with the thoughts of Adolf Hitler, and the Federation Council considered these measures “hara-kiri for Europe.”

Where Russians can apply for a Schengen visa

Executive Director of the Alliance of Travel Agencies (ATA) Natalya Osipova said that at the moment it is easiest to apply for a Schengen visa for Russian citizens in the visa centers of Bulgaria, Hungary and Greece. “This is based on my observations. And people are trying to submit documents to France, French visas are issued, even for a five-year period. That is, there are still options for Russians in Europe,” she said. According to Osipova, the restriction on the issuance of tourist visas to the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Estonia had almost no effect on the inhabitants of Russia, previously the demand for these destinations was already small.