The foreseeable balance of the meeting of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) was diplomatic: a lot of concern, a lot of interest, some messages that the political crisis in some Ibero-American and Caribbean countries they would have to be addressed immediately and the final message that the democracy it should be the element of systemic definition in the plurality of countries with historical and cultural origins with the Iberian Peninsula.

The arguments of the EU are easy to understand: indeed, state collapses like that of Haitia Cuban revolution that has already undone the concept of society and well-being, a sandinista revolution perverted by the ambition of the Ortega-Murillo family as the Somoza dictatorship functioned more than half a century ago, a development crisis that has caused a humanitarian collapse of depopulation social and millions of citizens leaving their countries in search of other societies that share their well-being and the very serious problem of drug trafficking due to the existence of criminal cartels that failed states are multiplying.

The EU arrived at the meeting of the CELAC –an organization with greater concern for development and economic policies– without a coherent agenda, without a formal political initiative, or development projects to boost economic growth. The rulers of the American zone were prepared to resist any type of imposition of public policies, based on the reality that the Ibero-American zone never concerned Europe and ceased to be a priority interest for the United States after the defeat of the Soviet Union in its 1989-1991 collapse, in addition to the fact that China has more economic than military interests in the region and does not want to risk economic support for Ibero-American governments dominated by corruption.

The first half of the 20th century was a long, bloody and conflictive struggle for political independence from the domain of USAwhose Monroe Doctrine of 1824 can be summed up simply: “America for the Americans”, taking into account that the concept of America is assumed by USA as dominant and overwhelming. Washington created the Organization of American States in 1948 in the Cold War scenario to build a mechanism of political and, above all, military control over the governments of the region, but the Cuban revolution led by Fidel Castro (1959-1962) discredited it with its characterization of the “Department of Colonies of the White House”.

In 1962, at a special meeting in Punta del Este, Uruguay, USA ordered all countries of the OAS to break diplomatic relations with Cuba because his definition of a Marxist-Leninist republic broke with the definition of democracy liberal that by obligation they had to consolidate all the countries to satisfy the exigencies of the White House. Mexico was the only country that refused to break diplomatic relations, somewhat because of the last vestiges of the revolution, but it also did nothing to prevent, as far as possible, the authoritarian and dictatorial deviation of the repressive governments of the Castro brothers.

First with a romantic vision and then with a realistic approach, Fidel Castro he knew from the beginning that there was a systemic impossibility to reproduce the Cuban revolutionary guerrilla in other Latin American countries, and despite this, he supported radical groups and trained young guerrillas to Cubanize the political struggle. As a symbol of the failure of that model, in 1967 he was arrested, tortured and assassinated. Ernest Che Guevarawho became a legend of the revolutionary struggle, despite a criminal part of his political biography.

The only US attempt to help change expectations of development in Latin America was the initiative of the Alliance for the Progress of the President John F. Kennedy in 1961, trying to replicate the Marshall Plan model of US economic support for Europe after the Second World War. Despite the economic and development priority, USA gave more importance to his national security strategy and founded the School of the Americas in the US area of ​​the Panama Canal to train the military and police forces of Latin American governments with repressive and counterinsurgent approaches.

The governments of Richard Nixon (1969-1974) and of ronald reagan (1981-1988) stood out for national security and counterinsurgency approaches that only increased the levels of political and popular resistance, despite radical and brutal measures such as the coup in Chili stimulated by the White House in 1973 and then all the conservative support to provoke the defeat of the Sandinista revolution in 1990, although with a spectacular and violent return in 2007 with the dictatorial and repressive government of the Sandinista commander Daniel Ortega.

The political situation in the Ibero-American zone is as complex as the difficulties of its societies and there will not even be a rapprochement with meetings like the recent one of the EU with the CELACan organization with greater political than economic strength that is going through enormous difficulties even for internal cohesion, especially since populist elites have taken control of governments in the region.

The EU visit to the CELAC lacked political and even media preparation to avoid the misinterpretation of a new conquest of the American continent by developed countries of Europe. Spain, Portugal and perhaps France would have some chance of building new integration bridges that cross the Atlanticbeginning perhaps with the urgency of Ibero-American ministries in the governments, because the space of the foreign ministries is insufficient for a strategic alliance.

If there are no substantive initiatives, then the meeting EU-CELAC was only tourism Of summer.

Political Indicator

Twitter: @ElIndpendent

In case you didn’t read it: