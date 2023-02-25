The EU has introduced the 10th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union (EU) on Saturday, February 25, put into effect the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions will affect the banking sector, advanced technologies, as well as the private military company (PMC) Wagner. This is stated in the official site Council of the EU.

According to the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the anniversary package of sanctions is aimed at those “who play an important role in the continuation of this brutal war.”

We will continue to escalate pressure on Russia – and will do so for as long as it takes until Ukraine is freed from brutal Russian aggression Josep Borrell Head of European diplomacy

Black list

As part of the new package of EU sanctions, restrictions will affect 1,473 individuals and 205 organizations from Russia. Their assets will be frozen and EU citizens and companies will be prohibited from providing funds to them. In addition, individuals are prohibited from entering or transiting through the EU.

As calculated by the European Commission, the EU imposed trade restrictions against Russia in the amount of 11.4 billion euros. It also became known that, taking into account the new package of sanctions, almost half of EU exports to Russia now fell under restrictive measures.

Among others, the sanctions list included the Russian Alfa-Bank, Tinkoff Bank and Rosbank, which, as they say in the EU, “provide significant income” to the Russian authorities.

Also under sanctions, among others, were the Rossiya Segodnya media group and its executive director Kirill Vyshinsky, editor-in-chief of the Regnum news agency Marina Akhmedova and journalist Alexander Kots.

In addition, a number of members of the Federation Council and the State Duma, deputy ministers, government officials, military leaders, prosecutors of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as well as the Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia, Tatyana Moskalkova, were on the sanctions list. and nine members of the Human Rights Council.

A separate block of restrictions provides for sanctions against PMC Wagner. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, explained this by saying that “the activities of the Wagner group pose a threat to people in the countries where they work and to the European Union” and “endanger international peace and security, because it does not operate within the framework of any legal framework”.

The list includes, among others, President of the National Values ​​Defense Fund Maksim Shugalei, head of the Wagner group in Mali Ivan Maslov, press secretary of the Wagner group in the Central African Republic Alexander Ivanov.

US sanctions

The United States has also imposed new anti-Russian sanctions. The country’s Ministry of Commerce has expanded the ban on exports to Russia of smartphones over $300 and home appliances. The restrictions will affect 276 product codes, including air conditioners and refrigerators worth $750 in the US, fans, dishwashers, robotic vacuum cleaners over $100, household coffee machines, microwave ovens and other appliances.

In addition, the US has imposed blocking sanctions on a number of Russian financial institutions. In particular, the restrictive measures affected the Moscow Credit Bank (MCB), banks St. Petersburg, Uralsib, Zenit and MTS Bank.

In addition, the restrictions affected 100 individuals and legal entities from Russia associated with the metallurgical and mining sector, the restrictions affected 22 individuals and 83 legal entities.