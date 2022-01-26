US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said at a briefing with reporters that the United States is preparing to supply gas to Europe in the event of a likely aggravation of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, reports TASS. Thus, the EU countries have found an alternative fuel supplier to Russia.

“We are taking steps to ensure that there is no disruption to the global energy supply, and this is also an important direction if Russia decides to use its natural gas as a weapon, reducing supplies to Europe even more than it has already done. We are in talks with governments and major manufacturers around the world to find capacity. We are in detailed discussions with our allies and partners about coordinating our response, including how best to use their energy reserves,” Blinken said.

Earlier, the head of the German Ministry of Economy, Vice Chancellor Robert Habek revealed the degree of dependence on gas supplies from Russia. According to him, the country depends on Russian fuel by 55 percent – this is the trend of recent years.