Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, who surprised even Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov, will lose its legitimacy in the eyes of the European Union from November 5, when its term of office expires.

This was stated by the deputy of Lithuania in the European Parliament Petras Austrevičius, reports Reuters.

The MP added that Lukashenka’s term of office expires on November 5. Later, his proposal found a proposal in a parliamentary resolution.

“When the term of office of the current authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko expires on November 5, parliament will no longer recognize him as the country’s president,” – the parliamentarians decided.

Also in his speech, he called for the introduction of personal sanctions against Lukashenka.

“The EU needs a new approach to Belarus, which includes the termination of any cooperation with the Lukashenka regime”, Said Austrevičius.

Another landmark event related to the events in Belarus took place in the United States, where 28 countries of the world, including Ukraine, expressed their concern about the Internet outages in the country, which were taken by the authorities against the background of mass protests after the presidential elections.

Joint statement of countries published on the website of the United States Department of State.

It is noted that blocking the Internet restricts the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

“Combined with restrictive measures and intimidation applied to opposition candidates, as well as mass arrests and detentions of members of Belarusian civil society and journalists, actions to restrict access to the Internet … further destroy civil space”, – said in a statement.

The countries that signed the statement called for an independent investigation of all allegations of human rights violations in the context of the elections, and promised to prosecute those responsible.

“We will continue to support the people of Belarus, whose voice is heard despite these repressive measures”, – the statement says.

The appeal was signed by representatives of the authorities of the USA, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway , Poland, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Great Britain and Ukraine.

At the same time, the incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko himself, as “FACTS” wrote, stated that his country “does not need any recognition of the elections”, since they took place and they were legal.

