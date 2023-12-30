EC: The European Union has decided to gradually integrate Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen

European Union (EU) countries have decided to abolish border controls within the Schengen area for Romania and Bulgaria at sea and air borders from March 2024. About it it says in a communication from the European Commission (EC).

It is clarified that the members of the EU Council made the decision unanimously. “This step will stimulate travel, trade, tourism, and strengthen the domestic market,” the EC noted.

It is noted that such control is still maintained at land borders. Discussion of steps on this issue will continue in 2024. “The expanded Schengen area will make the EU stronger as a union, both internally and on the world stage,” the European Commission emphasized.

In September, EC President Ursula von der Leyen called on European Union (EU) countries to admit Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area without delay. According to her, Romania and Bulgaria have set a good example in the field of asylum and repatriation.