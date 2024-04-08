The EP called for marking the origin of gas to prevent supplies from the Russian Federation

Member of the European Parliament (EP) from Sweden Helen Fritszon has come up with a way to limit the supply of Russian oil and gas, which, according to her, continues to flow into the European Union (EU) bypassing sanctions. “Lenta.ru” got acquainted with Fritszon’s corresponding appeal to the European Commission (EC), in the text of which she called for marking the origin of all energy resources in order to prevent supplies from Russia.

“EU sanctions against Russia are still being circumvented. Despite tough sanctions and import bans, Russian oil and gas are reaching Europe. (…) This needs to end. To make this possible, it is necessary to ensure that all fossil fuels imported into the EU are labeled with origin, so that the origin of the oil and gas involved can be traced and any attempts to import Russian fossil fuels can be thwarted,” the MEP’s letter says.

She recalled that in 2011 the EC made a similar proposal on labeling the origin of products using fossil energy sources, however, as Fritszon clarifies, after negotiations the initiative was rejected.

Therefore, taking into account (…) the need to stop all financing of Russian fossil energy and ensure that sanctions against Russia are fully respected, is the European Commission ready to introduce a new proposal for mandatory origin labeling of all fossil energy imported into the EU? Helen Fritzon Member of the European Parliament from Sweden

Earlier, Germany raised the issue of introducing a new type of sanctions against Russia. Thus, members of the German Bundestag from the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) proposed limiting the import of chemical raw materials based on natural gas from Russia.

Related materials:

“How does the federal government assess the possibility of increasing duties on the import of Russian chemical raw materials based on natural gas into the EU or introducing other measures to limit the import of Russian chemical raw materials based on natural gas into the EU and whether these measures, in the opinion of the federal government, will have a negative impact on the global food?” – German deputies asked the government.