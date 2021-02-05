The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, guarantees “flexibility” in the implementation of the Protocol on Northern Ireland of the ‘Brexit’ pact in a letter sent to the president of the Assembly of the autonomous territory, Alex Maskey. The letter, which was released this Friday, reiterates the priority of the community legislature in ensuring that the measures agreed with the Government of Boris Johnson to establish and manage customs controls in Northern Irish ports are carried out in an “honest, effective manner. and punctual ».

The publication of the letter coincides with the last pulse between London and Brussels over the implementation of the UK Withdrawal agreements, in force since 1 January. Maros Sefcovic, the vice president of the commission that negotiated the sections of said Protocol with the British minister Michael Gove, defended this week that the border problems would be solved by squeezing “to the maximum” “all the flexibilities” agreed less than two months ago. In turn, Von der Leyen underlines in his correspondence with the Belfast Assembly that the EU accepted “unilateral declarations” raised by Gove to ensure the “uninterrupted supply of goods”.

The implementation of the system created supply problems for fresh produce in Northern Ireland. In addition, graffiti identifying customs officials as a “target” and other graphics appeared against the open border with the rest of the UK. The police attributed the threatening messages to radical loyalists, who had acted on their own and without connection to the Protestant ex-paramilitary gangs. Larne port agents were preparing to return to their jobs last night, following the suspension of goods inspections earlier in the week. Activity may also resume in Belfast, another of the main affected access points.

THE KEY: No barriers to trade. A unionist petition to abolish border controls collects more than 100,000 signatures on the Internet

Meanwhile, the prime minister threatens to activate Article 16, which allows the Protocol to be unilaterally paralyzed, if the EU refuses to “reestablish” it and extend the moratoriums on inspections of products from Great Britain for two years. Johnson thus challenges by pressing the emergency mechanism that the Commission activated ten days ago: It was a “wrong” decision to try to control vaccine exports, which was rectified in a few minutes. The aborted action would have created a border inside the island of Ireland, which the EU fought for four years to avoid. Preventing the installation of customs steps or posts between the Republic and British counties theoretically guided an important chapter in the ‘Brexit’ negotiations.

Activate Article 16



More than 115,000 people have signed an electronic petition to activate Article 16, enough to warrant a debate in the Westminster Parliament. “The Government must immediately remove any impediment or barrier to free trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” reads the proposal by Arlene Foster, Ulster’s chief minister and leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). “We did it. In less than 36 hours. People’s power and politics together in action ”, he celebrated on his Twitter account.

The leader hopes to mobilize unionism to eliminate the Northern Irish Protocol, which the DUP considers an offense to its British identity. He is against the rest of the political forces, who voted in favor of remaining in the EU and are seeking practical solutions to border problems, including receiving packages sent from Great Britain, which have emerged in their first month of filming.