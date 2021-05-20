«White smoke. We have an agreement on the Covid Certificate ». With these words, the Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, announced this Thursday, after six thirty in the afternoon, the compromise that the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission had just closed after almost five hours of intense negotiation that took four rounds So what he was about to get frustrated earlier this week. The EU will have on July 1 that kind of approved ‘passport’ that will allow the restoration of internal mobility and that will be a lifeline for the tourism sector. It will consider three possible options: be vaccinated, have a negative covid test or a test that shows that you have overcome the disease and have developed antibodies.

The pact reached overcomes the obstacle of universal free PCR that the European Parliament had been demanding. Because the Community Executive undertakes to mobilize a minimum of one hundred million euros to support the purchase of tests at a lower cost or free, in principle, only for those citizens who have to travel for work, family or medical reasons. Not so, therefore, trips for leisure reasons.

Regarding the other requirement of the legislative, that neither quarantines nor additional tests be imposed on travelers carrying the certificate, the commitment of the countries was started that these additional controls will only be adopted “if necessary” and always in a “proportionate manner” to safeguard “public health in response to the pandemic” and taking into account “scientific evidence” including updated data from the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) and Commission recommendations “. They must be communicated 48 hours in advance to the rest of the States and to the European Commission.

The schedule states that this political pact must be endorsed next week in the Civil Liberties Commission (Free) chaired by the Spanish Juan Fernando López Aguilar. It will later be ratified in the first plenary session in June. The States assume to have it already in place on July 1. It will be free, in paper format and by means of a QR code. Your name? ‘Covid Digital Certificate’ (name proposed by the European Parliament against the ‘Digital Green Certificate’ raised by Brussels.

“We have substantially improved both the Commission proposal and the Council’s negotiating mandate”López Aguilar stressed when taking stock of “long and intense” negotiations that, had they failed, threatened a new cacophony of national countries and heterogeneous measures in the Union.

This Thursday was the fourth round of negotiations and had been proposed as the final one after the European Parliament and the Council failed to substantially bring positions together last Tuesday for more than five hours. The main friction has always been the universal gratuitousness of the PCR tests. A demand of the MEPs that generated from the first moment a majority rejection among the Twenty-seven under the argument that the bill would be unaffordable.

A resounding ‘no’ especially from partners like Spain who lead the tourism sector in Europe. He argued that since vaccination will not be widespread enough for the imminent holiday campaign, they would be forced to bear the cost of testing millions of visitors when they return to their countries of origin.

The point is that in that failed negotiation earlier in the week, the European Parliament did slightly soften its position. He proposed using the European Emergency Support Instrument and allocating “a substantial amount of money” to ensure “accessible, timely and free” testing. He argued that it would not be the first time that it was activated in the context of the pandemic, citing, for example, the flow of 3.5 billion euros (of which the Member States contributed 750 million) that were used for the purchase of vaccines, or the 46 million that were allocated for the preparatory work of this certificate.

Finally, this proposal has been the one that opened the way to the still provisional commitment with that minimum contribution of one hundred million euros that the Commission will mobilize to finance the purchase of tests.

The European Parliament asked Portugal, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, on Wednesday to make the most of “all possibilities” to achieve an agreement within the European Council compatible with its demands. But already that Wednesday, during the meeting of ambassadors that did manage to close the agreement for the reopening of the borders to third countries, no concessions were made in relation to the ‘covid certificate’. The agreement has finally arrived.