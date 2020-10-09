A yes, but no and, in any case, a waiting time. The Interior Ministers of the Twenty-seven debated this Thursday for the first time the migration and asylum plan that the European Commission unveiled on September 23. This project aims to replace the frustrated Dublin pact, signed five years ago, and in general terms it is committed to greater border control, agility in returns and shared responsibility in reception; “Mandatory” in periods of high pressure.

This Thursday was a first contact, an informal videoconference. And as such it did not contribute concrete decisions. Yes there was, “in general, agreement with the approach of the Presidency to advance step by step in the new immigration and asylum reform.” And in this ‘step-by-step’ more ‘orientation’ discussions are scheduled (pre-entry procedures, how to prevent possible abuses of the asylum system and solidarity). The intention is to arrive in December with ideas clear enough to seal with a political pact on the bulk of the Brussels project. Excess of optimism?

Apparently yes, because none of the capitals is “fully” convinced. So, for the moment, there is talk of “a will, indeed a strong will, to move forward together in this field,” said German Minister Horst Seehofer. He confessed “impressed and optimistic.” “All States believe that a new beginning is essential.” Although, what was said “none was completely satisfied” Germany wants to close the six months of its presidency of the EU with that achievement; Although all the legal and legislative development remains for Portugal, which will take the witness on January 1.

Berlin’s commitment is such that it has even called a meeting of ministers midway through November. But the confluence will cost. Before the meeting this Thursday, Seehofer maintained contacts with Italy, Greece, Spain, Cyprus and Malta; on the first line of entry. He raised, in fact, a “take seriously” his arguments.

Distribution of responsibility



This peripheral front is not willing to continue bearing the full weight of the flows. “The challenge is to ensure that the guiding principle of solidarity and equitable sharing of responsibility is a reality,” stressed the head of the Spanish Interior. Fernando Grande-Marlasca also advocated with his colleagues for greater cooperation with countries of origin and transit.

“We have to ensure that the two-thirds (of migrants) who come and do not have the right to stay to leave as soon as possible,” explained Seehofer both in favor of the European South and of those designated as the final destination (Germany itself or countries Low). A message also complacent for Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland, reluctant to host refugees. The Brussels plan does not oblige them to do so. There are no longer reception fees, although there is a ‘return sponsorship’. That is, the distribution of migrants without the right to asylum so that each ‘sponsor’ state assumes an expulsion quota and is responsible for organizing the return flights.