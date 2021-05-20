Building of the Swiss bank UBS in New York, in 2009. Chris Hondros / Getty

Seven international financial entities have been fined this Thursday by the European Union with 371 million euros for the creation of a cartel to negotiate the purchase of European sovereign bonds during the Great Recession, although only three of them will have to pay compensation. UBS has been fined 172 million euros, Nomura 129.6 million and UniCredit 69.4 million for the creation of a group, together with other banks, in which they exchanged commercially sensitive information between 2007 and 2011, when the returns of eurozone bonds soared.

It is “unacceptable that in the midst of the financial crisis, when many financial institutions had to be bailed out with public funds, these investment banks colluded in this market at the expense of the EU Member States,” said Margrethe Vestager, the chief EU antitrust, in a statement.

The million-dollar fine has ended a more than a decade-long investigation in which the EU has tracked how banking operators exchanged information through the Bloomberg platform chat. Among other messages, the Commission assures that these entities “informed and updated each other on their prices and volumes offered in the period prior to the auctions. [de los bonos] and the prices shown to their clients or to the market in general ”.

Vestager’s criticism appears to be directed at two banks that will not have to pay the fine. NatWest (former RBS, belongs to the Royal Bank of Scotland) was rescued in 2008 by the United Kingdom and has been spared the payment of 260 million because it was the first to inform regulators. While Portigon AG, the heir to the rescued German bank WestLB, has avoided the 4.9 million fine because it had no revenue last year. UBS, for its part, has seen its penalty reduced by 45% for collaborating in the investigation.

Bank of America and Natixis also participated in the cartel, but have not been fined because they left the group five years before the EU began its investigation. Although the fines are much lower than those of previous EU cartels, they allow bank clients to sue for damages if they can show they incurred higher costs.

UBS has acknowledged in a statement that the fine could affect second quarter results by up to $ 100 million. The bank is considering recourse and “has taken appropriate steps years ago to mitigate and improve processes.”

Nomura, for his part, has stated that the fine “is related to the behavior” of two former employees “during an approximate period of 10 months in 2011.” The entity “will consider all options, including an appeal” and “has introduced measures to ensure that the business operates with the highest levels of integrity.”

UniCredit, in a letter, assures that it “vigorously contests” the fine and will appeal to the EU courts. The bank maintains that “the findings do not show any infringement.”

Along the same lines, Bank of America, Credit Suisse and Credit Agricole were fined 28.5 million euros last month for exchanging chat messages in which traders exchanged information on the negotiation of US agency, sovereign and supra-state bonds. .