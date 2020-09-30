When the heads of state and government of the EU meet on Thursday for their two-day summit in Brussels, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not be sitting at the table in person – but his country and his politics will dominate the meeting.

Turkish foreign policy in the Eastern Mediterranean, Ankara’s behavior on the refugee issue and Turkey’s involvement in the Libya conflict are more of a concern to the EU than politicians in Europe would like. But there has not yet been a common EU reaction to Erdogan’s behavior.

This is because Turkish politics affects different EU countries in different ways. Cyprus and Greece want sanctions against Ankara to punish Erdogan for the tensions in the territorial dispute in the Mediterranean. France is concerned about Turkish influence in Libya, which threatens French interests in North Africa. Germany wants to prevent punitive measures against Turkey because it expects more from negotiations than from sanctions.

All EU politicians are still in the shock of spring when Erdogan sent thousands of refugees to the Turkish border with Greece to put Europe under pressure.

The expectations of the summit are therefore low. The Turkish EU accession process is only on paper. Turkey and its president have such a bad reputation in Europe that no European head of government is eager to make concessions to Ankara. Politicians in Ankara like to complain and often complain about the Europeans, who supposedly only talk and do not keep their promises from the 2016 refugee pact.

When Turkey and Greece agreed new exploratory talks on the territorial dispute in the Aegean and around the Mediterranean before the summit, it was already a success against the background of the desolate state of relations, even if a date for the start of the negotiations is not even known.

It could be similar at the summit with the other contentious issues. Europe is likely to try to talk to Erdogan’s government about their demands for visa exemption, a modernization of the customs union and a reform of the refugee agreement, although there will be no quick results: A continuation of the talks on the many points of contention is currently the utmost what the European- Turkish relations.

Potential for dispute with Turkey not yet exhausted

If all goes well, the EU will gain time to find a unified stance towards Turkey and to grapple with the motives behind Erdogan’s riot policy from Greece to Libya. The Turkish president wants to assert his country’s status as a regional power that aggressively represents its own interests. There is not always a finished plan or strategy behind it. But this attitude almost always leads to quarrels with other countries.

The potential for controversy with the current tensions is far from exhausted. In the new war between the Turkish ally Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ankara is toying with the idea of ​​an intervention. Future conflicts in the Balkans could also alert Turkey, which sees itself as the protective power of Muslims in Bosnia and elsewhere. As long as the EU does not have a Turkey concept, it will be surprised again and again by Erdogan.