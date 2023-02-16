Politico: EU did not agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia because of rubber

The EU ambassadors failed to agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia due to a proposal to ban the import of synthetic rubber. About it informs Politico.

In 2021, EU countries imported it worth $700 million. Italy and Germany oppose sanctions on Russian synthetic rubber, but Poland supports them.

If EU ambassadors agree to the plan, the bloc will also introduce additional measures in the aviation industry. For example, air carriers will have to notify the EU of non-scheduled flights from and to Russia so that they do not carry prohibited goods or people under sanctions.

Earlier, the European Commission proposed disconnecting four more Russian banks from the SWIFT global messaging system, including Alfa-Bank, Tinkoff Bank and Rosbank.