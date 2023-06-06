The European Union extended until September 15 restrictions on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products to a number of EU countries. This follows from document, published on Monday, June 5 in the official journal of the union.

“Free circulation of these products is allowed only in EU member states, with the exception of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia,” the message says.

This decision has already entered into force.

Earlier, on May 31, it was reported that Hungary asked the EU to extend restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grain for five Eastern European countries until at least the end of 2023. From the publication it follows that Budapest also asked Brussels to provide financial support to local farmers.

The European Commission (EC) banned the export of Ukrainian grain to five Eastern European countries on May 2. The restrictive measures taken concern the export of four agricultural products – wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds of Ukrainian origin.

On April 15, Hungary and Poland banned the import of grains, oilseeds and a number of other Kyiv agricultural products for the period until June 30. The reasons were the overstocking of Ukrainian products on their own markets in these countries and the prerequisites for the ruin of local farmers.

Later, on April 19, Bulgaria introduced a temporary ban on the import of Ukrainian grain, with the exception of transit. In addition to wheat, sunflower and corn, the banned list includes honey, raw and powdered milk, fruits, vegetables, eggs, chicken and other agricultural products.

In Kyiv, however, expressed concern about the possible losses from the ban on grain exports. However, the head of the tax committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Daniil Getmantsev, expressed the hope that, thanks to the support from the EU, a compromise would be reached on the issue of agricultural exports.

Last year, the EU allowed Kyiv to supply food to EU countries duty-free, but this hit farmers in Poland and some other countries.