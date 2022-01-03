Telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden made the European Union (EU) feel excluded from the global agenda. The German newspaper writes about it Der Tagesspiegel January 3rd.

“We do not want to be spectators behind whose backs decisions are made,” the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, was quoted as saying by journalists.

The article points out that despite US statements about close cooperation with EU counterparts, European representatives were not involved in negotiations on security guarantees proposed by Russia.

The leader of the European People’s Party faction in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, also asked to include the European Union in the negotiation process.

Telephone conversations between Biden and Putin took place on the night of December 31. They preceded the face-to-face negotiations of the parties. As the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov noted, this conversation became a logical continuation of the talks held in the Russia-US videoconference in early December.

After the phone call, Biden said he expects progress from the upcoming rounds of talks. The head of the White House stressed that during the upcoming talks with Russia, the parties will discuss mutual concerns. In response to a question about whether sanctions against Moscow could follow if Russian troops remain at the border, the president said that he did not intend to discuss the details of the negotiations publicly.

Russian-American talks on strategic stability and security issues will take place on January 10. Thereafter, on January 12, the issue of European security and the situation in Ukraine will be discussed at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council and on January 13 with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance should refuse to conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov later explained that on the basis of Russia’s proposals on security guarantees in the future, agreements on arms control could be reached.