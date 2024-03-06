Stano explained the ambassadors’ refusal to meet with Lavrov over the EU’s common foreign policy

The collective refusal of the ambassadors of the European Union (EU) states to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is “standard practice” when the union’s embassies coordinate planned work and interaction with the authorities of the host country. This was stated by EU Foreign Service Representative Peter Stano in an interview with RIA News.

“It is also standard practice that diplomatic missions abroad are in constant contact with their headquarters at home regarding tasks and activities in the host country,” he explained in response to a question about whether EU countries inform the foreign policy service in Brussels about the actions of diplomatic missions.

On March 4, Lavrov spoke about the refusal of EU ambassadors to meet before the elections in Russia. They made this decision two days before the appointed date.

The Permanent Mission of the European Union to Russia admitted that Lavrov invited EU ambassadors to the meeting, but they refused to attend. Diplomats explained the refusal by the fact that the invitation did not specify the agenda of the meeting.