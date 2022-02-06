High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell explained the difficulties with gas supplies to the EU by the crisis in relations with the Russian Federation. He wrote about it on Sunday, February 6, in his blog.

Energy has always been one of the most important geopolitical issues. Given the high prices and supply constraints caused by the crisis in relations with Russia, this topic is at the top of our agenda. Josep Borrell Head of EU diplomacy

According to the head of diplomacy, the EU needs to stick to the long-term goal of moving towards zero emissions.

The EU-US Energy Council in Washington will strengthen transatlantic cooperation on this front Josep Borrell Head of EU diplomacy

In addition, Borrell said that on Monday, February 7, the EU will discuss with the United States the reduction of dependence on Russian gas, as well as the supply of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

Russia’s resilience to sanctions

Among other things, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security in his blog said that Russia has increased resistance to EU sanctions. Borrell made the announcement ahead of a visit to the United States, where a meeting of the EU-US Energy Council will take place on Monday, February 7.

See also Gazprom presented the project of the skyscraper Lakhta Center 3 In recent years, Russia has increased its resilience in the face of economic sanctions by building up foreign exchange reserves and has done more than we have done to deal with potential disruptions to gas supplies. Josep Borrell EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

He urged urgently to think over the possibility of creating strategic gas reserves and joint purchases of gas by the EU countries.

Prior to this, the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, said that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would depend on Russia’s actions. The head of the EC specified that the European Union (EU) has prepared a wide package of economic and financial sanctions for Russia in case of aggression against Ukraine. Sanctions include, among other things, restricting access to foreign capital and strengthening export controls on technological goods.

Rising gas prices

At the same time, according to Josep Borrell, compared to 2021, natural gas has risen in price by six to ten times.

6-10once How much gas has risen in price in European countries compared to 2021

According to him, this situation with prices will continue in 2022.

See also "The most partying? In Barcelona they locked him up in the massage room to sleep ..." Gas prices in the EU are now 6-10 times higher than they were a year ago, putting a lot of pressure on electricity prices. If energy prices remain high throughout 2022, fueling higher inflation, the recovery from the pandemic will be severely affected Josep Borrell EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security

On February 5, it was reported that European underground gas storages (UGS) as of the beginning of February were already empty by 85 percent of the volume of fuel pumped in the summer. According to the association Gas Infrastructure Europe, the volume of active gas in European underground storage facilities turned out to be 27 percent, or 13.4 billion cubic meters, less than last year’s level.

Since January 11, 2022, the level of stocks in European underground gas storage facilities has reached record lows for a multi-year observation period. As of February 3, fuel reserves were 2.7 billion cubic meters less than the minimum figure for that date.

Borrell also predicted a blow to the Commonwealth economy if energy prices remain high in 2022.

If energy prices remain high throughout 2022, stimulating inflation, this will seriously affect the recovery from the pandemic Josep Borrell Head of Diplomacy of the European Union (EU)

Alternative to Russian gas

Earlier, the newspaper La Vanguardia reported that the United States offered Europe to build a gas pipeline from Spain to France, which would become an alternative to gas supplies from Russia. Fuel tanks in Spain should come to the rescue – a lot of liquefied gas from America is stored there.

The publication noted that Washington is trying to create a coalition of American liquefied gas exporting countries in Europe in order to reduce the dependence of Central European countries, especially Germany, on supplies from Russia. The United States once again offered the Germans to freeze Nord Stream 2 in favor of an alternative project. As an alternative, the Americans came up with the idea of ​​building a gas pipeline from Spanish Catalonia to France, from where liquefied gas would be supplied to the countries of Central Europe.

However, in January, the US proposal to replace Russian gas was considered naive. This statement was made by the former Minister of Energy of the United States, Rick Perry. He strongly condemned the intentions of the administration of President Joe Biden to replace Russian fuel in Europe with Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG).