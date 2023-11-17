In its strategy to protect the environment and combat pollution and climate change, the European Union has taken a key step through criminal law, expanding the list of environmental crimes and toughening the penalties for those who commit them. The European Parliament and the Council of the EU have reached a provisional agreement – ​​still to be ratified by both parties – to update the sanctions directive and increase the types of crimes foreseen from nine to 18, in addition to toughening the sanctions for those who commit them, with sentences of up to 10 years in prison and million-dollar fines.

“We have negotiated a position of zero tolerance towards environmental crimes that have enormous consequences for human health and the environment,” the European Parliament speaker, the Dutchman Antonius Manders (EPP), celebrated the agreement, reached on Thursday night. Although they consider that it could have gone further, the agreement has been welcomed by a large part of environmental organizations such as WWF, for whom this regulation will provide States with “a new tool in their arsenal” to combat this type of crimes that are harmful to nature and human health, but highly lucrative for those responsible.

According to a Eurojust study, environmental crimes constitute the fourth largest criminal activity in the world and grow between 5 and 7% each year. It is also, along with drug, weapons and human trafficking, one of the main sources of income for organized crime. Since 2008, the EU had a directive that listed and penalized this type of crime, but in 2021 it proposed an update of the regulations, considering that it had become outdated given the volume and types of new illegalities committed against and at the expense of the environment. The penalties provided were also not sufficiently dissuasive.

The new directive “relating to the protection of the environment through criminal law” defines environmental crimes “more precisely” and adds new types, up to a total of 18, from timber trafficking, considered one of the main causes of deforestation in some parts of the world, illegal recycling of polluting components from ships or serious violations of legislation on chemical products. Also recognized as a crime, to the satisfaction of environmental defense organizations, is underwater noise pollution that significantly affects animals such as dolphins or whales.

The new legal text also harmonizes penalties for natural persons and, for the first time, its negotiators highlight, also for legal persons in all EU States.

“It is crucial that we combat these cross-border crimes in the EU through harmonized, dissuasive and efficient sanctions to prevent new environmental crimes,” stated Manders, who highlighted that the regulation is also valid for the future, since it provides for an update to the list of crimes. In this way, said the Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, “it will better guarantee that the main violations of environmental regulations are considered crimes, that those responsible for implementing them are more efficient on the ground and that environmental defenders are better protected and recognized.”

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to it. Subscribe

Under the polluter pays premise, the updated directive, which must still be ratified by the European Parliament and the Twenty-Seven, also toughens penalties for environmental criminals. To do this, it includes a series of “aggravating circumstances” and speaks of “crimes comparable to ecocide”, the term that has had its own legal definition for just over two years and that is being sought to be incorporated into national and international legislation.

In the case of natural persons, penalties can range up to 10 years in prison for “intentional crimes that cause the death of people.” Up to eight years in prison are also provided for crimes with “catastrophic results” and up to five years, among others, for crimes due to negligence that cause the death of a person.

In the case of legal entities, the new law provides for fines of at least 5% of the company’s global sales volume, or 40 million euros, for the most serious crimes, while for the rest the penalties may be up to 3% of global sales volume or 25 million euros. The regulations also provide for the possibility of forcing the person responsible to restore the damaged environment or compensate for the damage caused, as well as prohibiting access to public funds or withdrawing their permits and authorizations.

“If you pollute, you will pay for your crimes, not only will criminal companies pay fines, but the representatives of said polluting companies will serve prison sentences,” MEP Manders concluded.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_