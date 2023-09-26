Head of the European Parliament Metsola: the EU economic model will not survive enlargement

The head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said the EU must launch a big wave of change to prepare for Ukraine’s entry as a member state, as the EU’s economic model will not survive the bloc’s expansion. This is reported by The Guardian.

Metsola expressed the view that the EU needs to speed up the process of joining the union between Ukraine and the Balkan states to limit the risk of Russian interference in these former Soviet territories.

However, the head of the European Parliament emphasized that the current economic model of the EU will become unviable if the bloc expands, which will require internal changes. “Of course, the economic model we have today cannot survive under 32 or 33 [государствах-членах]. We have already started work in parliament,” she said.

However, Metsola believes that there is no need to wait for candidates to join the EU to reap some of the benefits of membership. In the Ukraine situation, the EU “rules out nothing,” including eliminating trade tariffs and giving Kyiv access to internal markets before full membership.

Earlier, Metsola said that the European Union should begin negotiations on Ukraine’s application to join the EU in mid-December 2023. It is noted that this was the desire of the head of the European Parliament.