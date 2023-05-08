The European Commission submitted to the EU countries a draft 11 package of sanctions against Russia for approval

The European Commission drafted the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions and submitted it to the EU countries for approval. This was stated by the head of the press service of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, during a briefing, which was broadcast on website organizations.

“I can confirm that the 11th package of sanctions has been handed over to member countries. On Wednesday, the first discussion of ambassadors in the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU will take place,” said the representative of the EC. However, Mamer refused to disclose the contents of the new package.

Earlier, the Politico newspaper, citing four European diplomats, reported that the EU was going to propose an 11th package of sanctions against Russia in the near future. It was noted that the ambassadors of the countries can discuss this on May 10.