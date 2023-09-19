EU diplomat doubted the sobriety of the Deputy Minister of Ukraine after a complaint to the WTO

The European Union (EU) questioned the sobriety of Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Taras Kachka after Kyiv’s complaint to the WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary due to a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. About it writes Politico.

“Was the man drunk?” — the publication quotes the words of one of the EU diplomats, who was outraged by the actions of the Ukrainian side.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski commented on the situation with Ukraine filing a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against three EU countries due to the ban on importing Ukrainian grain.

According to him, the states that Kiev complained about helped him with the export of agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine, and therefore it was necessary to first try to discuss the current situation with them and come to a “friendly” solution instead of resolving this issue in court .