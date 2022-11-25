Serbia was recommended to recognize the independence of Kosovo and impose sanctions on the Russian Federation in order to one day join the European Union (EU). Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this on Friday, November 25, following a meeting with EU Permanent Representative Emmanuel Jofre.

She noted the inconsistency of these instructions: on the one hand, Belgrade is expected to condemn Moscow for “violating the territorial integrity of an internationally recognized state,” and on the other, they are calling for abandoning their own territories.

The Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia in 2008. According to the Serbian Constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.

Earlier, on November 20, a journalist from Belgrade, Ljubica Goigic, explained the unwillingness of the authorities and the population of the republic to join the sanctions against Russia. She noted that in the 1990s, Serbia was severely affected by external economic pressure, with sanctions hitting ordinary people the hardest, bypassing the elite.

On October 21, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said the country would not impose sanctions on Russia until there was a threat. According to him, Serbia owes nothing to Russia, but remembers what Moscow did in 2015 and how Russia and China maintain the integrity of Serbia in the UN.

Before that, on October 17, the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs stated that progress in negotiations on Serbia’s accession to the EU is possible only if the country joins the EU sanctions against Russia. Serbian President Vucic announced the intention of the Serbian side to adhere to its current position as long as possible without harming national interests, but allowed the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions in the future due to pressure from the West.

On the same day, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko noted that pressure on Serbia on the issue of anti-Russian sanctions is contrary to international law. According to him, Western countries impose sanctions against Russia in such a way as to punish Serbia by depriving it of access to Russian oil.

On October 16, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksander Vulin called cooperation and good relations with the Russian Federation the key to the existence of the state. He also noted that the blackmail of the West indicates that potential “allies” have no serious interest.