The head of European diplomacy, the Spanish Josep Borrell, made this decision against Claudia Salerno, the representative of Venezuela to the European Union, after the Chavista government also vetoed the European ambassador, Isabel Brilhante.

It is a new diplomatic crisis between Brussels and Caracas. The European Union (EU) declared this Thursday, February 25, the representative of Venezuela to the community bloc, Claudia Salerno, persona non grata, in response to the Caracas decision to expel the European ambassador.

Claudia Salerno responded on Twitter: “The independence and sovereignty of our Homeland are not negotiated. Venezuela must be respected.”

I am a proud daughter of Simón Bolivar. I have defended #Venezuela handling the relationship with the European Union with sobriety and respect.

But the independence and sovereignty of our country are not negotiated.

The decision, made by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, is a kind of tit-for-tat that responds to a similar episode led by the Chavista government: on Wednesday, Maduro declared the EU ambassador in Caracas persona non grata , Isabel Brilhante.

According to a statement, the community bloc considered that decision by Venezuela unjustified “and contrary to the objective of the EU to develop relations and build associations in third countries.”

“The Maduro regime has eliminated one of the international champions who defend democracy in Venezuela and the human rights of the Venezuelan people,” said the spokesman for the US State Department, Ned Price, on Thursday.

Maduro: “Either they rectify or there will never be an agreement”

Two diplomats added that the measure will not change the policy of the bloc, nor will it end the sanctions, nor will it derail efforts to mediate a path towards new “free and fair” presidential elections in the South American country.

“Either you rectify or there will never be an agreement, of any kind, no kind of dialogue, gentlemen of the European Union,” Nicolás Maduro declared in a television appearance on Wednesday. “We do it because circumstances demand it,” added Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

Arreaza also said that Maduro had been “generous” in allowing European missions to remain in Venezuela after they refused to recognize him as head of state in 2019.

When announcing the measure against the Portuguese Isabel Brilhante, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, described the sanctions against 19 Venezuelan officials as “truly unacceptable”. © Manaure Quintero / Reuters

The EU imposed new sanctions against Venezuelan officials

Venezuela raised its voice after the European Union imposed new sanctions against 19 personalities close to President Nicolás Maduro. They are held responsible for serious violations of human rights, attacks against democracy and the rule of law, and violations of fundamental restrictions.

This list of selective sanctions, launched in November 2017, now includes 55 names: Venezuelan government officials and senior officials who can no longer travel and whose money has been frozen in the European Union.

The sanctions were a response to legislative elections won by President Nicolás Maduro’s allies that the Venezuelan opposition and many Western democracies deemed fraudulent.

But it is not the first time that Caracas has claimed the head of Isabel Brilhante. Venezuela had taken the same measure in July 2020, also in the wake of European sanctions against dignitaries of the Nicolás Maduro regime. In the end, the Venezuelan authorities backed down and the European ambassador remained in Caracas.

With Reuters and EFE