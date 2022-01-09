The European Union (EU) needs to conduct a dialogue with Russia on security issues, while it is important for the union to coordinate its position with the transatlantic and other partners. This opinion on my blog expressed head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell.

“Dialogue is necessary, but strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is also needed … We are closely coordinating our approach with transatlantic and other partners,” said the head of Eurodiplomacy.

In his blog, Borrell stressed that in Europe “there can be no security without security in Ukraine.” He also spoke about the upcoming negotiations and said that the Russian side allegedly deliberately did not mention the EU in the draft agreements on security guarantees in Europe presented in December 2021.

Earlier it was reported that a Russian interagency delegation arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, for talks with the United States on security guarantees. It is known that the meeting will take place in the city on January 9-10. After the talks, a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council will take place in Brussels and consultations in Vienna at the platform of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).