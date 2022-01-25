Home page world

The incidence in Germany is almost 900. Some federal states are partially overturning the 2G rule. Something could also change for intra-European travel. The news ticker.

The corona numbers are reaching new records.

In Baden-Württemberg, the 2G rule in retail was overturned (update from January 25, 3:24 p.m.).

Relaxation for travel in the EU could soon come into effect (update from January 25, 5:45 p.m.).

Update from January 25, 9:01 p.m.: Travel should become easier throughout the EU (see update of January 25, 5:45 p.m.). But in addition to this decision, today’s EU agreement has triggered chaos around the recovered status. Just a week ago, the RKI decided to reduce the validity of proof after a corona infection to three months. However, the EU has now agreed on 180 days, i.e. six months. Does Lauterbach have to row back now?

Corona in Germany: EU decision will probably make traveling much easier

Update from January 25, 5:45 p.m: In Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony, the 2G rule was partially overturned. EU-wide there are now also relaxations when traveling. In the future, a valid EU Corona certificate for travel in the EU should be more important than the infection process in the country of departure. The EU states agreed on Tuesday that from February 1st it should no longer be decisive where a trip starts from – but whether there is a valid vaccination, test or recovery certificate.

It could soon be possible for those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered to travel throughout the EU without an additional test (symbolic image). © Peter Kneffel/dpa

A PCR test should be carried out no earlier than 72 hours before the trip, and a rapid test 24 hours. A recovery certificate should be valid for 180 days. Anyone who does not have a certificate should take a test upon arrival. There are exceptions for children. There shouldn’t be any additional restrictions. A spokesman for the EU Commission emphasized: “The least we can all expect is that the member states will implement this recommendation.”

Corona in Germany: no additional test when traveling in the EU?

There are currently additional regulations in some countries. To enter Italy from Austria, a negative test is also required for basic immunization. “Travellers who are in possession of a valid EU digital corona certificate should not be subject to additional restrictions on their freedom to travel,” the 27 member states said in a statement. An additional test should be omitted. In view of the Omicron variant, which is widespread throughout Europe, this step is appropriate.

Corona in Germany: Baden-Württemberg overturns 2G rule for retail

Update from January 25, 3:24 p.m.: The Administrative Court of Baden-Württemberg has overturned the 2G rule for retail. The VGH announced on Tuesday in Mannheim that the freezing of alarm level II by the Corona regulation of the state government is likely to be illegal. This means that, in addition to those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered, people with a current test are also allowed to shop in stores again.

In Baden-Württemberg, the 2G rule in retail has now also been overturned. (Iconic image) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Corona in Germany: Lower Saxony overturns 2G rule for outdoor sports

In Lower Saxony, the Lüneburg Higher Administrative Court (OVG) suspended the 2G regulation for the use of outdoor sports facilities. As the court announced on Tuesday, the 14th Senate granted an urgent request from a golfer who has not been vaccinated or recovered. The regulation in the Corona Ordinance is not compatible with the general principle of equality. The decision is final. Although this means that the regulation for team sports has also been repealed, the judges decided that it could be prescribed.

The 2G rule for the use of outdoor sports facilities is inappropriate and a constitutionally unjustified encroachment on the general freedom of action. According to the court, when practicing sports with a large number of physically strenuous people in closed rooms, there is a significantly increased risk of infection, which justifies restricting access to vaccinated and recovered people. When using sports facilities in the open air, such a significantly increased risk of infection cannot always be identified. Without a doubt, it exists where team sports are practiced that cannot be expected to comply with a distance requirement or a mask requirement – for example football, basketball. In the opinion of the OVG, however, there is no increased risk of infection when practicing individual sports in the open air.

Corona: Biontech starts clinical study on Omicron vaccine

Update from January 25, 12:53 p.m: Biontech/Pfizer starts a first clinical study for its Omicron vaccine. The pharmaceutical company from Mainz and its US partner announced on Tuesday that the safety, tolerability and effectiveness of the vaccine candidate should be tested. The study will include up to 1,420 test subjects, who will be divided into three groups.

Bayern again allows up to 10,000 spectators in the football stadium

Update from January 25, 12:31 p.m: Bavaria again allows up to 10,000 spectators in the Bundesliga and at other sporting events. There is also an absolute upper limit of 10,000 spectators for concerts. The 2G-plus rules and an FFP2 mask requirement continue to apply.

In addition, twice as many spectators will be allowed to attend cultural events in Bavaria as before. In theatres, cinemas and other cultural events, audience occupancy rates of up to 50 percent will be allowed again from Thursday – previously it was 25 percent. The cabinet decided on Tuesday.

Novavax: Delivery date for Germany is set

Update from January 25, 9:40 a.m: The delivery date for the Novavax vaccine doses has been set. The first 1.4 million doses are scheduled to ship in the week beginning February 21. That reports the time and refers to the Federal Ministry of Health. Germany is expected to receive 3.8 million doses of Nuvaxovid by March 20th.

The protein vaccine from Novavax* is considered an alternative to the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Biontech/Pfizer. Unvaccinated employees in clinics or in care should be offered the Novavax vaccine “preferably”. Vaccination is mandatory for staff in hospitals and nursing homes from March 15th.

Because: PCR prioritization could take weeks

Update from January 25, 9:33 a.m: According to the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil (SPD), the prioritization of clinical staff and high-risk patients for PCR tests decided at the Corona summit could take “a few more weeks”. In order to be able to assess the infection process despite the new test strategy, other factors must be taken into account, Weil told NDR.

In an interview with the NDR, Weil referred to the antigen tests that are carried out at test stations. These too must be included in the test strategy, he demanded. But this had to “first be discussed calmly and in detail,” Weil continued.

Corona summit: Söder dissatisfied with the federal-state round

Update from January 25, 8:45 am: The prioritization of the PCR tests that has now been decided means that from this point in time the government has “no idea” “how high the number of infections really is,” said Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Monday evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen” . Meanwhile, the corona incidence reached a new record.

“We were surprised and annoyed,” Söder continued. The impending test shortage is “not a strong sign for logistics and material procurement in Germany”. In his opinion, the discussions with the state colleagues and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) were overall “unsatisfactory because we only postponed it again”.

Omicron wave is picking up speed: Incidence in Germany at almost 900

First report from January 25, 2022

Berlin – The omicron wave in Germany is picking up speed. The 7-day incidence on Tuesday morning was 894.3, which is a new high (previous day: 840.3). In the past 24 hours, 126,955 new corona infections and 214 further deaths have been recorded at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). This emerges from the data of the Covid 19 dashboard of the RKI. Experts assume that the number of unreported cases of corona is large. The test capacities in Germany are increasingly reaching their limit and the health authorities can hardly keep up with their work.

RKI: Incidence in Berlin just under 1,600

The incidence* is already above the 1,000 mark in five federal states: Berlin (1,593.5), Hamburg (1,547.4), Bremen (1,496.3), Brandenburg (1,194.8) and Hesse (1,025.4). The value is lowest in Thuringia with 310.8.

Corona case numbers in Germany (as of January 25, 2022)

The 7-day incidence in Germany is currently 894.3.

According to the RKI, 126,955 new corona infections and 214 other deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the RKI, there are currently around 1,423,700 active corona cases.

According to the DIVI intensive care register, 2,404 Covid 19 patients have to be treated in an intensive care unit. 1,379 of them are artificially ventilated.

Corona in Germany: PCR tests are becoming scarce

PCR tests are still considered the “gold standard” for detecting a corona infection. But the laboratory capacities are becoming scarce in view of the exploding number of infections. The test strategy should therefore be adjusted. There should be a prioritization for PCR tests. In the future, they will primarily be used for people from corona risk groups and employees who care for and treat them. According to the currently applicable test regulation, for example, anyone with a positive rapid test is still entitled to a post-PCR test.

Lauterbach defends new test strategy

Certified rapid antigen tests should be sufficient for free testing from contact person quarantine or infected isolation, but they are considered less reliable. Are rapid tests sufficiently reliable? Lauterbach said on Monday evening in the ARD: “If two antigen tests are positive in a row, then that’s almost as safe as a PCR test.” It only happens “very rarely” that they deliver a wrong result. (ml, dpa) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA