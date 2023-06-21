Bloomberg: The EU has not found a legal basis for the complete confiscation of the frozen assets of the Russian Federation

EU authorities have come to the conclusion that they cannot legally confiscate all of Russia’s frozen assets. However, the bloc found an alternative way to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine, writes Bloomberg, citing an EU working group document.

Instead of completely withdrawing blocked Russian assets, as previously suggested, the EU intends to focus on the temporary use of these funds. The bloc sees it as its best option to oblige companies making large profits from assets in Russia to transfer a significant amount to the European Union. Subsequently, the bloc will direct funds from the so-called contingency contribution from businesses to support Ukraine.

The working group is also discussing the transfer to Ukraine of excess profits from the reinvestment of blocked assets of the Bank of Russia in the amount of approximately 200 billion euros. However, such an initiative could undermine confidence in the dollar, the European Central Bank warned earlier. Now Russian assets are stored with the Belgian depositary Euroclear, where, in the first quarter of 2023, the income from interest rates on them amounted to about 750 million euros, the agency specifies.

The head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, said that the body will soon publish a project on the use of Russia’s frozen assets in the interests of restoring Ukraine. The plan will be presented before the EC leaves for the summer holidays.