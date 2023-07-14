Deputy head of the EC: Ukraine must adopt a reconstruction plan to receive financial assistance from 2024

The European Union (EU) has decided to tighten the conditions for providing financial assistance to Kyiv from 2024. This, speaking to journalists in Brussels, said the Deputy head of the European Commission (EC) Valdis Dombrovskis, reports TASS.

It is specified that we are talking about financial assistance for the next four years, which should amount to 50 billion euros. Of these, Ukraine will receive 33 billion in the form of loans, and not free of charge. At the same time, when compared with the figures for 2023, in annual terms, the volume of assistance will be reduced by one and a half times.

In addition, the country will be expected to meet certain conditions. “In order to receive funding, Kyiv must adopt a plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will include reforms and investments, as well as reforms necessary for Ukraine to join the EU. Accordingly, the money will be transferred as these investments and reforms are carried out,” Dombrovskis explained.

He noted that the money allocated in this way will be used to finance specific projects and at the same time help to stabilize the economy of the republic in a broad sense.

