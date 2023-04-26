The Council of the European Union (EU) has decided to accelerate the implementation of the Fit for 55 in 2030 climate program by limiting the sale of certificates for non-environmentally friendly activities. This is reported by the newspaper on April 25 “Kommersant”.

It is noted that the program was partly updated in connection with the conduct of a special military operation by the Russian Federation. The desire of Western states to achieve energy independence from Russia has made an accelerated transition to “green” resources almost no alternative.

Thus, today the climate program for the region involves the introduction of an emissions trading system (ETS) and a transboundary carbon adjustment mechanism (CBAM), a reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 by 55% compared to 1990 levels, as well as the achievement of “complete climate neutrality”. » by 2050.

For the foreseeable future, it is planned to gradually reduce the CO2 emission limit for industrial facilities. It is assumed that the rising cost of unsustainable production will stimulate interest in energy efficient and renewable energy sources.

At the same time, it was not possible to achieve unanimous approval from the EU countries. Poland and Hungary opposed, Belgium and Bulgaria abstained.

Earlier, on March 2, Associate Professor of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Valery Andrianov expressed the opinion that the break in cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Russia will hit the pockets of ordinary citizens of European countries, and also cast doubt on the continuation of the policy of transition to green energy. The specialist explained that attempts to withdraw revenues from the oil and gas sector will lead to an even greater aggravation of the energy crisis, underinvestment in new projects for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons and an increase in energy prices.

European countries are faced with an unprecedented increase in gas and electricity prices due to the policy of reducing energy imports from Russia, which was taken by Western countries as a measure of pressure on the Russian Federation after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass.